AJ Pritchard looked on in horror as girlfriend Abbie Quinnen was “engulfed in a fireball” as a social media stunt went wrong.

Abbie suffered third-degree burns when a wine bottle exploded, setting alight her face, hair and clothes.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ was said to be “terrified” as Abbie was engulfed, in scenes that “looked like something out of a horror film”.

Abbie Quinnen, the girlfriend of AJ Pritchard, has suffered third-degree burns (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie?

The accident happened when AJ and Abbie decided to film a “life hack” for social media.

They were trying to show how to cut a glass bottle in half to make a vase.

However, the bottle blew up and engulfed Abbie, who was leaning over the worktop.

A source told The Sun the trick went “horribly wrong”.

“Abbie’s whole upper body went up in flames. It all happened very quickly. It was like something from a horror film,” they said.

AJ has been Abbie’s ‘rock’ during the ordeal (Credit: Splash News)

What happened next?

Quick-thinking AJ “did all he could to stop her from burning”.

He doused the flames and quickly called 999.

However, after being told the ambulance would take a while to arrive, AJ and brother Curtis took Abbie to A&E themselves.

Abbie, who is a professional dancer, suffered third-degree burns.

She was admitted to intensive care and transferred to a specialist burns unit the next day.

It’s been an extremely difficult and testing time for them but she’s on the road to recovery.

Doctors fought to save her face and arms from scarring, and she’s since made 20 hospital visits.

Abbie has also had three skin grafts and there are fears for her career.

Devastated AJ is said to have become Abbie’s full-time nurse, tasked with changing her dressings.

AJ Pritchard girlfriend: How is Abbie now?

Abbie has been off social media as she didn’t want followers to know about her injuries.

The couple’s rep confirmed Abbie had “undergone surgery”.

They said: “Abbie has undergone surgery on her upper body and will continue to receive treatment.”

It’s said AJ has been Abbie’s “rock” during the ordeal.

And she is said to be “on the road to recovery”.

“It’s been an extremely difficult and testing time for them but she’s on the road to recovery. She is struggling to come to terms with it all but is grateful for AJ’s support.”

