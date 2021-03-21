AJ Pritchard has broken his silence after it was revealed his girlfriend Abbie had suffered a horrific accident.

Earlier today, ED! revealed that Abbie and AJ had been filming a stunt for social media that went badly wrong.

It resulted in Abbie being rushed to hospital after she became “engulfed in a fireball”.

Now former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ has broken his silence about the incident, which has been described as “something out of a horror movie”.

AJ Pritchard has broken his silence following the accident involving girlfriend Abbie

What happened to AJ’s girlfriend Abbie?

AJ and Abbie were filming a stunt for social media where they were attempting to turn a glass bottle into a vase.

However, things took a near-tragic turn when the bottle exploded and set light to Abbie’s face, hair and clothing.

AJ rushed to put the flames out and he and brother Curtis took her to A&E, where she was rushed to intensive care.

The next day, Abbie was moved to a specialist burns unit, where she has had three skin grafts.

As a result of the accident, she suffered third-degree burns.

Abbie suffered third-degree burns

So what has AJ Pritchard said about girlfriend Abbie?

AJ has broken his silence on the podcast he produces with his brother.

While he didn’t give an update on Abbie’s condition, he did promise that they would speak about ih soon.

However, AJ did take time to thank fans for their love and support.

He said: “It came out that there was an accident with Abbie. And I just want to make it quite brief, to be honest.

Thank you very much for all the love and support and the kind messages.

"I know we haven't replied to everybody. But yes, thank you for that. And we will talk about it further down the line when we both feel comfortable."

“I know we haven’t replied to everybody. But yes, thank you for that. And we will talk about it further down the line when we both feel comfortable.”

AJ added: “So yeah, just thanks for that love. It means a lot your support, it keeps us all going.”

Listen to the AJ vs Curtis podcast in full tomorrow (March 22).

