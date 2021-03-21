aj pritchard girlfriend abbie
AJ Pritchard thanks fans for support after girlfriend Abbie Quinnen’s accident

She was 'engulfed in a fireball' at their home

By Nancy Brown

AJ Pritchard has broken his silence after it was revealed his girlfriend Abbie had suffered a horrific accident.

Earlier today, ED! revealed that Abbie and AJ had been filming a stunt for social media that went badly wrong.

It resulted in Abbie being rushed to hospital after she became “engulfed in a fireball”.

Now former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ has broken his silence about the incident, which has been described as “something out of a horror movie”.

aj pritchard from strictly
AJ Pritchard has broken his silence following the accident involving girlfriend Abbie (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to AJ’s girlfriend Abbie?

AJ and Abbie were filming a stunt for social media where they were attempting to turn a glass bottle into a vase.

Read more: AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend rushed to hospital after being ‘engulfed in fireball’

However, things took a near-tragic turn when the bottle exploded and set light to Abbie’s face, hair and clothing.

AJ rushed to put the flames out and he and brother Curtis took her to A&E, where she was rushed to intensive care.

The next day, Abbie was moved to a specialist burns unit, where she has had three skin grafts.

As a result of the accident, she suffered third-degree burns.

aj pritchard girlfriend abbie
Abbie suffered third-degree burns (Credit: Splash News)

So what has AJ Pritchard said about girlfriend Abbie?

AJ has broken his silence on the podcast he produces with his brother.

While he didn’t give an update on Abbie’s condition, he did promise that they would speak about ih soon.

Read more: AJ and Curtis Pritchard land first acting role

However, AJ did take time to thank fans for their love and support.

He said: “It came out that there was an accident with Abbie. And I just want to make it quite brief, to be honest.

Thank you very much for all the love and support and the kind messages.

“I’m just saying thank you for all the lovely messages and everything. Thank you very much for all the love and support and the kind messages.

“I know we haven’t replied to everybody. But yes, thank you for that. And we will talk about it further down the line when we both feel comfortable.”

AJ added: “So yeah, just thanks for that love. It means a lot your support, it keeps us all going.”

Listen to the AJ vs Curtis podcast in full tomorrow (March 22).

