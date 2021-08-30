Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace in tears as ex-boyfriend arrested following death of woman

Former Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has broken down in tears as she revealed her ex-boyfriend has been arrested following the death of a woman.

Aisleyne, 42, took to Twitter to speak about her shock at the news as she admitted, “I am shaking.”

The reality star shared the developments with fans on her social media page, posting to them when she had just found out.

Aisleyne was visibly emotional in the video (Credit: Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace/Instagram)

Aisleyne wrote: “I AM SHAKING.”

She then updated her followers a short while later when she heard the news that he had been arrested.

She continued: “OK they have him in custody… I have SO MANY thoughts my mind can’t process everything… feel faint… this is so scary.”

Aisleyne then turned to her Instagram page to upload a series of videos to her story where she was seen visibly shaken and emotional.

Aisleyne was visibly shocked and shaken (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “Hello. I just wanted to pop online because I realise that was a bit mad what I found out yesterday.

“I’ve had so many DM’s of people asking me am I alright. And I am alright, I went to a little place for food and had a bottle of wine and spoke things out with my girls.”

She added: “It just feels weird. My head is blown. I’m freaked out.”

But she vowed to remain positive and not let the shocking news ruin her day.

She continued: “Anyway, it’s a new day and I’m trying to move on. I’m going to keep positive.”

Aisleyne then headed off for a luxury spa day in London as she tried to put the bad news behind her for the day.

