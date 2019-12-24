The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 24th December 2019
Adele stuns in new Christmas photos after 'three-stone weight loss'

Some people didn't recognise her

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Adele is continuing to show off her incredible weight loss in new Christmas snaps.

The singer, 31, took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself and The Grinch and a picture with Father Christmas as she wished fans a merry Christmas.

Adele looked stunning in a black tight-fitted gown with her hair in glam curls.

Adele captioned the post: "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!

"Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch.

Wow you look like a different person.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone."

Fans gushed over Adele's slimmed-down bod with one person saying: "Wow you look like a different person."

Another wrote: "Omg you look sensational," while a third added: "You’ve always been stunning but you look amazing!!"

Adele has reportedly lost three stone (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Back in the summer, it was reported that Adele had lost a stone after her split from husband Simon Konecki in April.

At the time, a statement read: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

"As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

In June, a source told The Sun that Adele had been embracing her single status.

The insider said: "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.

Adele pictured in 2013 (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

"It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."

It was also claimed that Adele had a new workout buddy - Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field.

It's been said that Adele has lost a further two stone in recent months.

