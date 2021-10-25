Adele Roberts to undergo surgery to see if bowel cancer has spread

Adele Roberts has announced that she has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The former I’m A Celebrity star shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on Instagram yesterday (October 24).

Adele, 42, has revealed that she is set to undergo critical surgery tomorrow in a bid to remove the cancer.

Doctors will also find out whether the disease has spread to other parts of her body.

Radio One star Adele Roberts has been diagnosed with bowel cancer (Credit: Splashnews)

Adele Roberts shares cancer diagnosis on Instagram

She told her fans on Instagram: “Okay there’s no easy way to do this and it feels weird, especially posting on social media, but I’m hoping it’ll reach anyone who might benefit from seeing it or reading it.

“For a while now I’ve been struggling with my digestion. Thanks to a conversation I had with my Dad a few years back I went to my GP for a check-up. I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed but I also knew that it could be something serious.

Adele says she initially felt too embarrassed to go to the GP. However, she soon swallowed her pride and visited her doctor, who then diagnosed her with bowel cancer at the start of October.

“So I went just in case. I didn’t think anything of it at first and just assumed it might be a food sensitivity. After a few phone calls, I was sent for some examinations and checks. I was then diagnosed with bowel cancer. This was at the start of the month.

Adele will find out whether her cancer has spread this week (Credit: Splashnews)

Adele Roberts to have surgery this week

Adele said that she had hoped that by speaking out and being honest she may help others who are struggling in silence.

“The sooner you’re able to see your GP or talk to someone the sooner you can get help. If I hadn’t, I might not be so lucky.

She added: “As I’ve learned over the last few weeks, there’s no ‘normal’ with cancer. Sadly it can affect anyone, at any age, anytime. It doesn’t discriminate.”

Adele, who will find out this week if her cancer has spread, remained upbeat about her prognosis.

“It’s just the start of my journey but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got,” she insisted.

