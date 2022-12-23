Adele Roberts shared a touching post to celebrate being cancer free as the year draws to a close.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter posted a series of heart-warming photos on her social media accounts to mark the milestone.

Adele, 43, looked full of beans as she posed with a coffee in one of the images, while others showed her working.

Adele Roberts reveals she’s cancer free

She captioned the post: “I did my first radio show this year on chemotherapy. I’ve just finished my last show of 2022, cancer free and with a year full of amazing memories.

“My stoma even got a shout-out from Santa this week (I’ve got receipts – swipe to hear the big man)

“Like, HOW BRILLIANT is that?! Thank you @bbcradio2 and @thisislisten for making that happen. Just WOW… absolutely made my year that…

“I can’t believe it sometimes when my phone shows me what I was doing a year ago today. It blows my mind. Just know that if you’re going through a tough time it can all change just as quickly as it went. Keep the faith.”

Bowel cancer diagnosis

Adele was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2021, and started to undergo treatment straight away.

“It’s my sister’s birthday today too,” she continued. “Being able to wish her a happy birthday and being on the R2 this morning is a feeling so good there are no words for it. How is this life?!

“I’m so [bleep]ing lucky. I am so grateful. Believe me, I don’t take anything for granted any more. Age is a privilege. I hope we all get many more trips around the sun.”

Adele and Kate met in 2004 (Credit: Splash News)

She added: “Merry Christmas to everyone reading this and thank you for an incredible year. You made 2022 so special.

“To those who’ve been by my side through everything and to all the wonderful new people who have come into my life. THANK YOU.

“I hope you and your loved ones have an amazing time over the next couple of weeks. Savour every moment & party like there’s no tomorrow.”

She also paid tribute to her fiancée, actress Kate Holderness, adding: “Let’s get home for that Christmas Eve Chip butty I’ve been banging on about all week.”

Fans offer support

Adele’s fans were made up with her post.

One wrote: “Made me so happy to hear you on the radio as I drove to the supermarket at 6am this morning!! Happy Christmas and a wonderful New Year from a fellow survivor – here’s to 2023.”

Another replied: “Amazing news… keep strong from a fellow colon cancer survivor.”

A third added: “You’re an inspiration, merry Christmas!”

Adele Roberts was diagnosed in October 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Adele revealed back in June that she was cancer-free, saying she was “counting her blessings”.

In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote: “Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for. Hearing the words ‘you’re free of cancer’ absolutely took my breath away.”

“I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard,” she continued.

Adele added: “BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings.”

