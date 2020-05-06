Adele unveils 'amazing' body transformation as she celebrates her birthday

Adele has revealed her incredible weight loss in a new birthday picture.

The Hello singer turned 32 on Tuesday (May 5) and took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes, alongside a new picture of herself revealing her slim figure.

Adele is overhauled her lifestyle (Credit: Splash)

The image shows a smiling Adele wearing a black minidress and black heels, standing in front of a house and posing inside a flower garland.

She captioned it: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

"I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks."

Adele's famous friends took to the comments to remark on her new look.

Chrissy Teigen wrote: "I mean are you kidding me," and 'The Ellen Show's Kalen Allen said: "THAT WAIST IS SNATCHEDDDDDDD!!!!"

Make-up artist James Charles posted: "YOU LOOK AMAZING" and Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci added, "Happy birthday beautiful".

'New music'

And Adele's fans also commented on her appearance, with one writing: "Don't be shy drop the diet/workout routine," while another said: "Check how skinny she is wowowow."

Her followers also called for the singer to release new music, with one writing: "You can't just show up like this and say nothing! We need new music!"

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Adele is in a "groove" with her new fitness regime.

The singer has become increasingly health-conscious over recent months and a source close to the star praised her disciplined approach to her own wellbeing.

'Drenched in sweat'

The insider shared: "She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets with her trainer.

"Gets her workout in first thing. She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard."

Adele reportedly attends a couple of private fitness classes every week.

The source added: "She's also staying active going on walks and getting in a lot of steps. She is in a groove.

Adele is celebrating her 32nd birthday (Credit: Splash)

'Totally transformed'

"She looks great and has totally transformed her body. She is barely recognisable and is continuing to lose weight."

And friends have also claimed the star - who split from husband Simon Konecki in 2019 - revamped her life to be a "healthier mum" to her seven-year-old son Angelo.

One insider claimed: "She loves her mum life. Her whole mindset changed after she decided she wanted to be a healthier mum, and she never looked back.

"She feels great both physically and mentally. It was never about losing weight. She feels stronger, has more energy and acts very happy."

