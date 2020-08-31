Adele sent fans into meltdown as she shared a photo of her wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top in honour of London’s Notting Hill Carnival.

Singer Adele showed off her incredible seven-stone weight loss while paying tribute to the event.

The festival was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What was Adele wearing?

The star sported a pair of high-waisted tie-dye leggings, showcasing her toned abs.

As well as her Jamaican flag bikini and Bantu knots, she got into the festival spirit with a beautiful feather head dress and chunky gold jewellery.

She shared the photo on her Instagram account.

Writing to her 38.6 million followers, she said: “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London.”

Adele looked incredible in a bikini top (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London

Meanwhile, thousands of fans took to the comments to show their appreciation.

What did fans say?

American actress and TV presenter, Lisa Rinna, wrote: “You just broke that internet Henny.”

After that, Zoe Saldana commented: “You look right at home guurrrl.”

Adele has grabbed headlines for her recent weight loss (Credit: Cover Images)

In addition, another said: “I choked when I’ve got ‘Adele just posted a new photo’ notification and I lost my breath when I saw the photo!

“LOVE YOU SO MUCH ADELE!”

The photo caused some controversy

But some accused the singer of cultural appropriation, due to the use of Bantu knots and Jamaican flag bikini.

Journalist Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter: “If 2020 couldn’t get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

“This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it.”

Another wrote: “The Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary… Please just stop it.”

Meanwhile, many also jumped to Adele’s defence.

One said: “To all the ignorant non Jamaicans dragging Adele for supporting the Jamaican culture, sit down!

“You don’t speak for us! We are proud of Adele! Nuff respect to her!” [Sic]

To all the ignorant non Jamaicans dragging Adele for supporting the Jamaican culture, sit down! You don’t speak for us! We are proud of Adele! Nuff respeck to her! pic.twitter.com/d1GI9Ep7kt — Francine Braverman (@fogartyny1) August 31, 2020

In addition, another added: “People really getting offended Adele wore Bantu knots and a Jamaican bikini top at Notting Hill carnival.”

Meanwhile, Notting Hill Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean and Black culture in the UK.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Adele’s reps for comment.

