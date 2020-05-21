Adam Thomas throws daughter garden party to celebrate her second birthday in lockdown

Actor Adam Thomas threw his daughter a garden party to mark her second birthday.
Due to lockdown, the little girl couldn't have a huge birthday bash however Adam and his wife Caroline made sure it was a special day.
Former Emmerdale star Adam shared videos to his Instagram Stories showing Elsie-Rose enjoying her garden party.
Adam posted a clip of Elsie and her big brother Teddy playing with bubbles.
In the background, a huge lit-up number two was on display.
Meanwhile, Adam's wife Caroline shared a string of pictures and videos from the day.
One showed a playhouse decorated with pink and clear balloons and fairy lights.
She wrote: "Birthday spam alert!!"
Caroline then posted a series of photos including one which showed Elsie smiling alongside a '2' balloon.
The little girl looked adorable in a white party dress.
Another picture showed Elsie's beautiful birthday cake.
Birthday cake
It appeared to be a Tinker Bell themed cake and was decorated with a fairy ornament and flowers.
Caroline said: "My lovely and very talented friend made Elsie's cake.
"It's even more beautiful than I imagined."
Another snap showed Elsie-Rose on her new bike, which she was given by Adam's brother Ryan Thomas and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh.
Caroline wrote: "Elsie's bike from Uncle RyRy, Auntie Lucy, LaLa [Ryan's daughter] and RoRo [the couple's baby son Roman]."
Earlier, Adam paid tribute to his little girl on her second birthday.
What did Adam say?
He wrote: "Today was a special day my daughter's 2nd birthday.
"Another birthday spent in lockdown at the Thomas household!! Birthdays we will never forget!"
He added: "Being a father to this little princess was the greatest gift of all!!
"That... and my primetime TV show on tonight in 4 minutes so stop reading this and tune in!! Wahooo @itv #mancsinmumbai love you all!!"
Meanwhile, Caroline wrote on her Instagram: "Happy 2nd Birthday baby girl, Elsie-Rose our very own fairy princess."
Adam is currently starring in his ITV series, Mancs In Mumbai: Absolutely India, with his brothers Ryan and Scott and their dad Dougie.
The family took a journey to India to discover more about their family roots.
Do you enjoy the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.