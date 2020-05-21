The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 21st May 2020
Adam Thomas throws daughter garden party to celebrate her second birthday in lockdown

They made it very special

By Rebecca Carter
Tags: Adam Thomas, Caroline Thomas

Actor Adam Thomas threw his daughter a garden party to mark her second birthday.

Due to lockdown, the little girl couldn't have a huge birthday bash however Adam and his wife Caroline made sure it was a special day.

Former Emmerdale star Adam shared videos to his Instagram Stories showing Elsie-Rose enjoying her garden party.

Adam Thomas and wife Caroline celebrated their daughter's birthday in style (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Mancs In Mumbai: Viewers turn on Dougie Thomas as he slams his sons' manners despite abandoning them

Adam posted a clip of Elsie and her big brother Teddy playing with bubbles.

In the background, a huge lit-up number two was on display.

Today was a special day my daughter's 2nd birthday.

Meanwhile, Adam's wife Caroline shared a string of pictures and videos from the day.

One showed a playhouse decorated with pink and clear balloons and fairy lights.

She wrote: "Birthday spam alert!!"

The little girl's playhouse was decorated (Credit: Instagram)

Caroline then posted a series of photos including one which showed Elsie smiling alongside a '2' balloon.

The little girl looked adorable in a white party dress.

Elsie-Rose appeared to love her birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Another picture showed Elsie's beautiful birthday cake.

Birthday cake

It appeared to be a Tinker Bell themed cake and was decorated with a fairy ornament and flowers.

Caroline said: "My lovely and very talented friend made Elsie's cake.

"It's even more beautiful than I imagined."

Caroline shared a photo of Elsie's cake (Credit: Instagram)

Another snap showed Elsie-Rose on her new bike, which she was given by Adam's brother Ryan Thomas and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Caroline wrote: "Elsie's bike from Uncle RyRy, Auntie Lucy, LaLa [Ryan's daughter] and RoRo [the couple's baby son Roman]."

The little girl was given a bike from her uncle Ryan Thomas (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier, Adam paid tribute to his little girl on her second birthday.

What did Adam say?

He wrote: "Today was a special day my daughter's 2nd birthday.

"Another birthday spent in lockdown at the Thomas household!! Birthdays we will never forget!"

He added: "Being a father to this little princess was the greatest gift of all!!

"That... and my primetime TV show on tonight in 4 minutes so stop reading this and tune in!! Wahooo @itv #mancsinmumbai love you all!!"

Read more: Mancs In Mumbai: Thomas brothers discuss films plans on Lorraine

Meanwhile, Caroline wrote on her Instagram: "Happy 2nd Birthday baby girl, Elsie-Rose our very own fairy princess."

Adam is currently starring in his ITV series, Mancs In Mumbai: Absolutely India, with his brothers Ryan and Scott and their dad Dougie.

The family took a journey to India to discover more about their family roots.

Do you enjoy the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

