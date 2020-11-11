Adam Thomas reveals son Teddy has raised thousands for charity dressed as Captain Tom

Adam Thomas has revealed his son Teddy has raised thousands for charity while dressed as Captain Tom Moore.

The Don’t Rock the Boat star, 32, admitted he couldn’t be prouder of the six-year-old after he came up with the fundraiser by himself.

Teddy’s challenge will see the youngster do 100 laps of their family garden on November 14 – just like Captain Tom.

Adam Thomas’ son takes on Captain Tom

Adam set up a Just Giving page in a bid to raise money for those suffering from coronavirus.

The former Emmerdale star wrote: “Today is History Day at Teddy’s School. He wanted to go as Sir Captain Tom Moore.

“After reading up and finding out Sir Tom’s amazing achievements, we are very proud to say Teddy wanted to do the same and raise money for a cause that needs it.

“On SATURDAY 14th NOVEMBER at 11am, he is going to do Sir Tom’s famous ‘100 laps’ of our garden.

Adam Thomas revealed his son has raised thousands for charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We spoke with Teddy about who he would want to raise money for, and we decided on those who have suffered as a result of COVID-19, using the funds to help the affected in any way they need it.”

The proud dad added: “We are already so proud our 6 year old to have even thought about doing this, please donate any amount you can!”

Ryan’s celebrity pals flocked to Instagram to praise Teddy, who wore face paint and a suit to replicate the war and charity fundraising hero.

Mark Wright commented: “This is amazing.”

Adam and wife Caroline welcomed Teddy in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kimberley Walsh gushed: “This is genius.”

Shane Nolan wrote: “That’s quite possibly the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

While ITV co-star Fleur East added: “Amazing!!!”

Little Teddy has currently raised just over £1,700.

Captain Tom Moore raised millions for health service charities (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Don’t Rock the Boat viewers praise Adam

Last week, fans praised Adam for sticking up for his teammate Craig Charles as he clashed with Victoria Pendleton on Don’t Rock the Boat.

Craig was up for rowing, but Victoria insisted they should have the strongest crew on board.

However, Adam was having none of it.

He said: “I’ll be honest, if you don’t want to row with the weakest member of our crew, then I don’t want to row with you.”

Adam is best known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale from 2009 to 2018.

Following a break to participate in I’m a Celebrity in 2016, Adam opted to leave the ITV soap.

Adam shares two children with wife Caroline – a son called Teddy and a daughter called Elsie-Rose.

