Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline shared some happy news on their Instagram today (August 8).

The pair shared a sweet video showing the moment they found out they would be getting the keys for a house that they ‘fell in love’ with.

In the video, Caroline is on the phone holding back happy tears.

The camera then turns to their children, seven-year-old Teddy and four-year-old Elsie-Rose, who are grinning.

It cuts to the family visiting the house for the first time, with Teddy looking extremely pleased with his new room.

Former Emmerdale star Adam captioned the post, “Does anyone else go on Rightmove flicking through houses you can’t afford … thinking one day!!

“Well, that’s what me and @carolinethomas23 do but one day, we decided to go and view one, with no intentions of actually buying it, haha, but we fell in love!”

He continued, “1 hour later, we put an offer in… a few days later, they accepted the offer!

“It was repossessed… so we had to find the money and a mortgage in 21 days!

“We didn’t think it was possible!”

“Well, it was!!” He added happily.

The children’s faces lit up in the adorable posts shared by Adam (Credit: Instagram)

He added: “Not gonna give too much away just yet…but here’s the moment we found out we were getting the keys and showing lil Ted his new room!

“This year has been the craziest year of my life, and I’m very aware of how lucky I am, and I know my luck is going to run out soon… but until it does, I’m gonna enjoy every minute of it!”

Adam then tagged the couple’s Instagram account @ourthomashome, which is dedicated to their home renovation journey.

Friends and fans congratulated the couple

The comments became flooded with supportive messages from other celebs.

Fleur East commented saying: “Awww, this is amazing!!! Congratulations to you all.”

Adam’s ex-costar Kelvin Fletcher also shared his support, expressing: “Dare to dream. Everything starts with a thought, lad.”

In addition to his famous friends showing their support, fans also took to the comment section to show their love.

One stated: “Amazing. Congratulations. Can’t wait to see your home improvement videos.”

Another said: “Wow, amazing! Enjoy every minute with your little family.”

