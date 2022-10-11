Adam and Tayah from Married at First Sight UK have welcomed their first baby together.

The couple met on the reality show last year and their relationship has gone from strength to strength since.

Now, Adam and Tayah have welcomed their first child – a daughter – and revealed the tot’s adorable name.

Tayah shared a photo to her Instagram showing her and Adam cuddling their newborn child.

The second picture shows the tiny tot wrapped in a fluffy pink blanket.

Tayah wrote: “7th October, the day our lives completely changed.

“Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way.

“To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart.”

She added: “Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl.

“Welcome to the world our darling Beau.”

Fan were thrilled by the happy news as one gushed: “Love this! So happy for you all.”

Another wrote: “Welcome Beau!! Aren’t you just beautiful. Congratulations @tayahvictoria on becoming a mumma.”

In addition, a third added: “A MAFS BABY. She is perfect. Omg guys!!! Congratulations! I’m so ridiculously happy for you both!!”

Adam and Tayah announced they were expecting their first child together in April.

At the time, Tayah told OK! Magazine: “We’re so excited. And the thing is we weren’t even trying! It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking and you have an anxious feeling when you find out you’re pregnant again after a miscarriage and you’re going through those emotions.”

Meanwhile, Adam added: “We were going to get married on the date that both our parents got married so we were going to keep that tradition going, but now the baby is due around then so that can’t happen.”

Adam and Tayah met during Married at First Sight UK in 2021.

Sparks immediately flew when they met and during the finale, Adam popped the question for real.

During their vow ceremony, Adam said: “Recently I started to feel something was missing. It’s been eating away at me and I didn’t know the right time to bring it up. That moment is today.”

