Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has shared some touching family moments with his girlfriend and son after they got away from the spotlight.

The Olympic gold medalist was criticised for his racy routine last week, and took time out to spend with his cute family.

What did Strictly star Adam Peaty share with fans on Instagram?

Adam showed a batch of adorable snaps featuring young son George and girlfriend Eiri on a day trip to Bradgate Park in Leicester.

The photos showed George dressed in waterproofs running around enjoying himself, and a cute photo of mum and toddler together.

Adam was also in there somewhere – giving George a cuddle after he had fallen asleep.

He captioned the images: “Family time [black heart emoji].”

Adam and partner Katya have sizzled on the Strictly dancefloor (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to Adam’s snaps?

It didn’t take long for Adam’s fans to get in touch to swoon at the photos, including some of his Strictly pals.

Strictly fave Aljaž Škorjanec simply left a blue heart emoji, while Nadiya Bychkova left a red heart emoji.

Another fan wrote: “Family time = best time.”

A second said: “So cute [hearts-for-eyes emoji].”

Finally, a third commented: “Family before a Strictly dancer!!!!”

Adam’s jeans definitely turned heads… (Credit: BBC)

Why were Adam and Katya criticised last week?

Adam’s precious time with his family contrasted with the fire and brimstone he’s bringing to the Strictly ballroom.

In last weekend’s show, Adam and pro dance partner Katya Jones once again sizzled as they danced the Samba.

However, their routine – which came a week after their now infamous ‘almost kiss’ moment – divided fans.

Showcasing his incredible hip movements – and a thrust or two thrown in for good measure – judge Motsi Mabuse drooled: “I wouldn’t have wanted to miss those hips ever in my life.”

But one viewer disagreed and said: “Adam Peaty should be reminded that it’s a family show.”