Adam Peaty’s girlfriend calls out Strictly star for ‘exposing’ her on Instagram

Adam Peaty has been called out by his girlfriend, Eiranedd Munro, after sharing a touching tribute on her birthday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 27, took to social media to mark Eiri’s special day on Wednesday (January 5).

Alongside a sweet message, Adam went on to share a number of snaps of his parter to his profile.

Adam Peaty shared a photo of girlfriend Eiranedd Munro on her birthday (Credit: Instagram Story/ adam_peaty)

Adam Peaty shares birthday message

The Olympic swimmer kicked off the birthday wishes with a makeup free photo of Eiri in glasses.

He captioned the sweet shot: “Happy birthday @eirimunro. You are the best mum George could ever ask for.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed with Eiri, who quickly reacted to the snap on her profile.

Thanks for exposing my true identity

“Thanks for exposing my true identity,” she joked.

As well as the natural shot, Adam also posted photos of Eiri with their one-year-old son George.

The swimmer and his partner met on Tinder just two months before Eiri got pregnant.

Adam met his girlfriend whilst training at university (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the artist has seemingly ruled out having another baby following her first pregnancy.

In a previous video on TikTok, the mum-of-one addressed the reason why she wouldn’t want to get pregnant again.

Eiri said: “Aside from all the pain and the dysphoria that you feel the entire time, don’t get me started, and labour, don’t get me started, to me it was probably ‘pica’.

“Which I don’t know what it stands for, but it’s when you crave inedible objects.

“For me, I think it’s quite common like it was soap and detergent and anything that is like fatal if you digest it.”

Eiri also revealed that simple household chores “became intolerable” during her first pregnancy.

Adam opens up on his Strictly journey

Meanwhile, Adam recently competed on the latest series of Strictly alongside pro Katya Jones.

The star opened up about his time on the BBC One programme on GMB, shortly after being eliminated.

When asked if he found the show ‘tough’, Adam responded: “Yes. And mentally, because it’s so fatiguing.”

And despite being booted off the show, he still managed to find some positives.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be over it,” Adam continued.

“It’s bittersweet because I came out and wanted to do the paso for example, but now I get to do other things. I get to spend more time at home with my family, and hopefully get to inspire more people with the book.”

