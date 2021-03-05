Upstairs, Downstairs actress Nicola Pagett has reportedly died at the age of 75.

The star is reported to have been battling a brain tumour.

Nicola reported died from a brain tumour

Actress Nicola Pagett reportedly ‘died suddenly’

The Guardian reported that Nicola died ‘suddenly of a brain tumour’ on Wednesday (March 3).

The actress played Elizabeth, daughter of Richard and Lady Marjorie, in the programme Upstairs, Downstairs in the 1970s.

If it was a success, it was a success because everyone in it was good rather than because the actor in it was well known.

She was also in The Avengers, There’s a Girl in my Soup and An Awfully Big Adventure.

Nicola’s acting career was overshadowed by mental illness, which she discussed in her 1997 book Diamonds Behind My Eyes.

Nicola pictured in 1997

Star of screen and stage

During an interview in 2002, she said of working on Upstairs, Downstairs: “There weren’t any stars really – that was the beauty of it.

“Everyone had an equal importance in the thing. The product was more important than the people in it in those days. So, if it was a success, it was a success because everyone in it was good rather than because the actor in it was well known.”

Nicola was a star of both the big screen and the West End.

Her movie career including films such as Anne of a Thousand Days (1969), Operation: Daybreak (1975) and Privates on Parade (1983).

Nicola played Elizabeth in Upstairs, Downstairs

On stage, she acted alongside Michael Gambon and Liv Ullmann in a 1985 production of Old Times, by Harold Pinter.

The legendary playwright directed her two years before in The Trojan War Will Not Take Place.

Elsewhere, Nicola appeared in the 1977 series Anna Karenina alongside Stuart Wilson and Eric Porter.

