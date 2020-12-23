Eileen Pollock, the actress best known for her role in the BBC sitcom Bread, has died at the age of 73.

The star’s family paid tribute to her in an emotional statement, recalling her “beauty, laughter and loving eyes”.

Eileen Pollock, pictured here in 1990, has died aged 73 (Credit: Photo by Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

How did actress Eileen Pollock die?

The actress’ family revealed that she died peacefully at her London home over the weekend (Sunday, December 19).

Praising her as an “actor, writer and storyteller”, they called her a “dear sister, loved aunt and great aunt”.

Her relatives added: “Your beauty, laughter and loving eyes gave joy to all.”

Eileen was an actress on stage as well as screens (Credit: Photo by Nigel R Barklie/Shutterstock)

What was Eileen Pollock in?

Eileen was best known for Bread, the BBC comedy series in which she played Lilo Lill.

The programme aired from 1986 to 1991 and centred on the Boswells – a close-knit, working-class family living in Liverpool.

She also played Mrs Finucane in the 1999 film Angela’s Ashes and was in episodes of Taggart and The Bill.

Her final role was as a dinner lady in Love Type D, a comedy film released in 2019.

Tributes pour in for late Bread actress

On Twitter, one fan said: “She was maybe best known for Lilo Lill, but Eileen Pollock was a fine actor. I saw her in Stewart Parker’s Pentecost at the Lyric in 1987. A brilliant performance.”

And actor Howard Crossley tweeted: “Totally shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a wonderful actor and friend. So many memories of dear Eileen Pollock. RIP darling. X.”

Acting agents ANA wrote: “At the end of such a hard year, we regret to announce another sad loss to our ANA family – the wonderful Eileen Pollock – or Polly to her friends.”

Totally shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of a wonderful Actor & friend. So many memories of dear Eileen Pollock. RIP darling. X — howard crossley (@HowardGrottles) December 23, 2020

And speaking to The Irish News, actor Dan Gordon said she was “great fun”. He starred alongside Eileen in the play Women of the Verge of HRT.

He told the newspaper: “We used to call her ‘Polly’s People’ because she picked up all the waifs and strays along the way and would never see them stuck.

“She was great fun and the one thing I remember is that I never saw her angry. I never once seen her cross with anyone. She was an extraordinary woman, a beautiful person.”

