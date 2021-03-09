Actor Trevor Peacock has reportedly died at the age of 89.

The Vicar of Dibley star’s agent confirmed the news, according to Press Association.

Trevor was best known for his role as Jim Trott in the popular sitcom, which also starred Dawn French and James Fleet.

Trevor was born in London in 1931.

His other screen roles included Fred Claus (2007) and Neverwhere (1996).

He leaves behind wife Tilly Tremayne.

Trevor joined the cast of Vicar of Dibley in 1994 for the first episode, playing Parish Council member Jim Trott.

The character was known for stuttering “No, no, no, no”, his hilariously dim wit and for making sexual references.

He didn’t appear in the recent lockdown episodes, which saw Dawn French reprise her role as vicar Geraldine.

Trevor’s final appearance as Jim was in the Comic Relief special in 2015.

