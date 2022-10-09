Abbie Quinnen breaks silence on ‘devastating’ split from AJ Pritchard

Abbie Quinnen has revealed ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard ended their four-year relationship after she ‘caught him texting another woman’.

Former Strictly star AJ, 27 is now reportedly dating model and influencer Zara Zoffany – just weeks after his split from Abbie who is ‘absolutely devastated.’

Abbie claims she caught AJ texting another woman

AJ and Abbie had a tough year

AJ and Abbie had a tough year after she suffered third-degree burns while filming a video with him and his brother Curtis, who appeared in the 2019 Love Island series.

A blazing wine bottle exploded in Abbie’s face and set her hair and clothing alight.

The accident left 25-year-old Abbie needing surgery and scarred for life.

Abbie says 'AJ isn't the person I thought he was'

Abbie breaks silence on split with AJ

However, now dancer Abbie has broken her silence on the break up, saying her ‘world had fallen apart.’

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, distraught Abbie revealed: “AJ isn’t the person I thought he was, after everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever.

“He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn’t want to be with me anymore.”

Abbie says she is ‘devastated’

She went on to explain that she asked AJ about the girl from the messages, but ‘from the moment she brought her up he completely changed.’

The heartbroken dancer said she had ‘so many plans for the future’ with AJ – and had wanted to get engaged next year, and were even looking at buying a house together.

She added that the break up has knocked her confidence and that she will now have to ‘rebuild’ herself.

The heartbroken dancer had 'so many plans for the future' with AJ'

The two started dating in 2019

The couple started dating back in 2019, after being introduced by mutual friends.

The two first met when Abbie auditioned for his Get On The Floor Live tour. AJ fell for her immediately, as reported by The Sun.

Throughout their time together, the couple regularly gushed over one another on social media.

Rumours of their split came last week (September 30th) when a source told The Sun that AJ called it quits.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to reps for AJ and Abbie for comment on this story.

