Abbey Clancy is wowing her fans with a very sexy evening look.

The married model and mum-of-four, 35, took to social media to show off her sultry outfit.

In the series of photos she’s seen posing in a brown mini-dress with thigh-high black boots.

In one snap she’s slouching luxuriously against a studded chair and in another she looks incredibly svelte as she poses in an all marble bathroom.

What’s more, pudding wasn’t off the menu for this petite model.

As she included several snaps of what looked like truly delectable desserts.

Addressing her 513,000 Instagram followers, the wife of Peter Crouch captioned the pics with: “We love Mondays.”

And it looks like she was enjoying a luxury staycation in Central London.

She tagged her location at the ultra posh five star hotel The Dorchester.

Abbey’s fans rushed to comment on how fabulous she looks.

One user commented: “Looking like a snake!”

Whereas another amazed fan gushed: “Seriously, how can you look that amazing when you’ve got four kids?!! Stunning.”

A third user praised: “Beautiful. How do you stay so trim?! Always look fabulous.”

A fourth user raved: “Wow Peter is a very lucky man!”

Although to us she always looks absolutely fantastic, Abbey has previously lamented about hair loss and skin pigmentation.

She said that when she was pregnant with her fourth child, Jack, her hair began to fall out and that for years she’s battled with skin discolouration.

While speaking to OK! magazine, Abbey explained: “I was so ill during pregnancy, and my skin was so reactive. It was allergic to everything, even fabrics and washing powder. I also had a lot of hair loss.

“It grows back, but when clumps of hair fall out when you’re washing it, it’s terrifying.”

How does Abbey Clancy stay in such good shape?

Abbey says she tries to stick to a very healthy diet most days.

But she says she hates running. However, she’s an avid pilates fan and regularly works out.

When chatting to Your Fitness Today, she said: “I hate running, I can’t do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby!

“Then the toning element comes from reformer Pilates, I love it.”

