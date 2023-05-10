Abbey Clancy reveals ‘vile’ message Peter Crouch sends her when he wants to get ‘frisky’

Abbey Clancy, the wife of Peter Crouch, has revealed the “vile” message her husband sends her when he wants to get frisky.

The model made the confession during a recent episode of their podcast.

Peter and Abbey spoke about the messages on their podcast (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Abbey Clancy reveals ‘vile’ message Peter Crouch sends her

Abbey made a “vile” revelation during an episode of hers and Peter’s podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

The couple usually discuss their lives and dish out advice to listeners on the podcast. It was during the most recent episode of the podcast that Abbey revealed that Peter sends her three emojis when he wants to get frisky.

“I just don’t know how long I can go on with these sexual emojis that you keep sending me,” she said on the podcast.

Peter saw the funny side of his messages (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Abbey then revealed what Peter does. “If the kids go to school and he hears me like, put the key in the door I’m in and no one’s in the house, I just get a beaver and an aubergine emoji text,” she said.

“No, I’m not even gonna say the last one but you can imagine what it is,” she then continued. Laughing, Peter confirmed: “There’s three emojis”.

“I’ve got a bit of hydration in there,” Abbey said, referencing the water splash emoji. “How vile is that? Am I supposed to go, ‘Oh yeah, now I’m bang up for it’,” she then added.

She then asked Peter whether he thinks he’s going to get lucky with those sort of messages.

“I’m just letting you know, I’m putting my cards on the table,” Peter replied.

Abbey and Peter have been together since 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Peter and Abbey

Abbey and Peter began dating back in 2006, while Crouch was playing for Liverpool. They got engaged in 2009.

In March 2011, their first daughter, Sophia Ruby, was born. In June of the same year, Peter and Abbey tied the knot at the Stapleford Park Hotel in Leicestershire.

Their second daughter, Liberty Rose, was born in June 2015. Their son, Johnny, was born in 2018. The couple welcomed their fourth child, Jack, in 2019.

They live together in Surrey.

