Abbey Clancy pays touching tribute to Peter Crouch on ninth wedding anniversary

Model Abbey Clancy showed she and Peter Crouch are just as loved-up nine years after marrying with a series of Instagram throwbacks.

She posted the pictures to celebrate their anniversary.

The model married the footballer in a lavish ceremony at Stapleford Park in Leicester.

Always and forever

Some of the pictures show the couple smooching together.

Underneath, Abbey wrote: "9 years married and counting. I adore you. Always and forever."

More than a few celebrities sent their well wishes.

Abbey and Peter have been together for nine years (Credit: Cover Images)

Denise Van Outen wrote: "Aw, happy anniversary."

Kate Thornton added: "Ahhh, I love you two x."

Stronger than ever

The couple, who have four children together, recently admitted that isolating together has made their marriage stronger than before.

Earlier this month Abbey said she and Peter had been getting on like a house on fire during the lockdown.

"In seven weeks we haven't had one argument.

"When I got pregnant with Jack we hated each other - we didn't even have sex," she told Love Magazine in a live stream according to The Mirror.

Abbey Clancy won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, the couple discussed homeschooling their kids during lockdown.

Peter added: "I enjoyed home-schooling at first. I'm over it now."

Busier than ever

Abbey explained: "They say, 'You're not my teacher.' It's so cheeky."

The 34-year-old model has enjoyed having her 39-year-old former footballer husband at home since he retired in July last year.

However, she joked he has been "busier than ever" since he hung up his boots.

Most recently, Peter has been occupied with his successful podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Peter joked that he is fed up with Abbey wearing a fleece dressing gown all the time.

"She'll go on a shoot and I'll look at the pictures and go, ''Oh my God, she looks incredible!''

"And then she gets back home, takes her make-up off and puts on the [bleep] fleece dressing gown," he said.

