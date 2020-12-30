Abbey Clancy has reportedly deleted pictures of a recent Christmas break to Dubai from her Instagram.

According to The Sun, the model and mum-of-four was criticised by fans for uploading the images.

Abbey, 34, is said to have shared holiday snaps from her and husband Peter Crouch’s recent stay in the UAE.

It is believed they and their kids spent time at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort in the city.

Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch and their family reportedly headed for Dubai in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She reportedly captioned her Instagram photos: “Feel so lucky to have had such a wonderful Christmas with my family and friends.

“Thank you @pamwilby13 @leroyalmeridiendubai, as always you made everything so special in these strange times.”

A lot of ‘normal’ people have struggled this Christmas and all I see are ‘celebrities’ loving life and on holiday!

Dubai can still be visited without quarantine. However, Tier 4 lockdown rules restricts many Brits.

The restrictions mean people living in Tier 4 areas cannot travel for reasons other than work, education or childcare.

Abbey Clancy appears to have deleted the images from her Instagram feed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Abbey Clancy and family ‘did not break Tier 4 rules’

However, the family apparently left for Dubai before Tier 4 rules came into force.

Reports also claim they returned to the UK on Boxing Day. This means the family most likely didn’t break any rules by taking their trip.

Their family home is reportedly in Surrey, which is now in Tier 4.

Meanwhile, The Sun published the images apparently uploaded to Abbey’s feed. Reports said that followers made their objections clear and the pics disappeared.

Apparently among the photos were snaps of Peter posing with their kids and one of nine-year-old daughter Sophia sitting in first class of a plane.

Neither Abbey nor Peter nor their children broke Tier 4 rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How fans reacted to the now-deleted images

Meanwhile, one commenter reportedly reacted: “It is so disappointing to see celebrities continue to jet off on their extravagant holidays whilst the rest of us abide by the rules and stay home to protect the NHS and the vulnerable.”

In addition, another said: “Is it just me but if you’re a ‘celebrity’ it’s like they don’t know a pandemic is going on. A lot of ‘normal’ people have struggled this Christmas and all I see are ‘celebrities’ loving life and on holiday!”

ED! has contacted a representative for Abbey for comment.

