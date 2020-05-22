Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch admit they 'hated' each other when she was pregnant

Model Abbey Clancy and footballer Peter Crouch "hated each other" and "didn't have sex" while she was pregnant with their fourth child.

The couple have children Sophia, nine, Liberty, four, Johnny, two, and 11-month-old Jack.

However, they were at loggerheads when she was expecting their youngest.

Speaking on a livestream with Love Magazine, Abbey said: "In seven weeks we haven't had one argument.

"When I got pregnant with Jack we hated each other - we didn't even have sex."

Abbey Clancy pregnant with her fourth child (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the couple discussed homeschooling their kids during lockdown.

Peter added: "I enjoyed home-schooling at first. I'm over it now."

Abbey explained: "They say, 'You're not my teacher.' It's so cheeky."

The 34-year-old model has enjoyed having her 39-year-old former footballer husband at home since he retired in July last year.

However, she joked he has been "busier than ever" since he hung up his boots.

She added: "He sold the idea of retirement to me as a completely different thing, where we would be going on lunches together and holidays, all lovely things.

"I think it was partly having four kids - he was like, 'I'm not staying at home with these. I am getting out.'

Abbey married Peter in 2011 (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"I've enjoyed having Pete home and spending this quality time with the kids. Even though I want to kill them at times - I've loved it."

In March, Abbey revealed she had been making batches of soup for Peter to help them get through the coronavirus crisis.

The top model said on That Peter Crouch Podcast: "Pete had me making batches of homemade soup for about a week, he's not let me out of the kitchen.

Abbey says they didn't have sex throughout her fourth pregnancy (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"And I made him a homemade apple pie covered with hearts, because he's obviously really annoying me being home all the time, so I thought I'd give him a nice cake.

"And he didn't even have one slice! I asked him if he wanted one and he said no!"

Complimenting his wife's skills in the kitchen, Peter added: "Look, I'm a big fan of the soup and Abs has been preparing them."

