Abbey Clancy admits drinking too much in lockdown has aged her ten years

Model Abbey Clancy has confessed to drinking so much booze during lockdown it has aged her "10 years".

The 34-year-old TV personality revealed the light sunny evenings have left her and husband Peter Crouch reaching for a bottle at the end of the day.

During an Instagram live chat, Abbey explained: "There’s been far too much alcohol consumed so I feel like I’ve aged about 10 years in this lockdown."

However, it certainly hasn't stopped the pair from spending quality time with their kids - Sophia, nine, Liberty, five, Johnny, two and one-year-old Jack.

She went on: "I’ve really enjoyed the lockdown. It’s such a special thing to pause life and have your husband and your kids with you every single day.

“We’re all so busy running around like headless chickens usually so I’ve been quite grateful for that.

“There’ve been times where we’ve been exhausted and the kids are driving us mad but ultimately I’ve loved it.

"My kids are up at quarter to six and by the time they’re all in bed it’s eight so we literally have one hour together before I’m snoring my head off."

Meanwhile, Peter - who retired from professional football last year - is still keeping his fitness levels up by running around after their beloved Labrador Sonny.

"He’s really good. He’s in the garden playing football with the dog," the mum-of-four added.

It certainly isn't the first time Abbey has spoken openly about family life during lockdown.

Life in lockdown

Last month, the star revealed she and Peter "hated each other" and "didn't have sex" while she was pregnant with their fourth child.

Speaking on a livestream with Love Magazine, Abbey said: "In seven weeks we haven't had one argument.

"When I got pregnant with Jack we hated each other - we didn't even have sex."

The couple also discussed homeschooling their kids during the ongoing pandemic.

Peter added: "I enjoyed home-schooling at first. I'm over it now."

Abbey explained: "They say, 'You're not my teacher.' It's so cheeky."

Coronavirus preparation

In March, Abbey revealed she had been making batches of soup for Peter to help them get through the coronavirus crisis.

The top model said on That Peter Crouch Podcast: "Pete had me making batches of homemade soup for about a week, he's not let me out of the kitchen.

"And I made him a homemade apple pie covered with hearts, because he's obviously really annoying me being home all the time, so I thought I'd give him a nice cake.

"And he didn't even have one slice! I asked him if he wanted one and he said no!"

Complimenting his wife's skills in the kitchen, Peter added: "Look, I'm a big fan of the soup and Abs has been preparing them."

