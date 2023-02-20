Jean Johansson smiling on A Place In The Sun, posing at event
A Place In The Sun star Jean Johansson pays tribute after tragic family loss

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

A Place In The Sun star Jean Johansson has been left devastated following the heartbreaking death of her dad.

The presenter revealed that her father, John Anderson, sadly passed away earlier this month.

In her latest column with Sunday Mail, the TV host shared her fondest memories of her dad’s ‘extraordinary life’ as she opened up about the tragic news.

Jean Johansson posing on the beach in a red dress
A Place In The Sun host Jean Johansson paid an emotional tribute to her father John Anderson (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun star Jean Johansson pays tribute to her dad

Jean paid a heartfelt tribute to her father after he passed away earlier this month.

The A Place In The Sun host opened up about her father’s tragic death in her latest Sunday Mail column.

To honour the extraordinary life my dad lived and to express my heartfelt thanks to those who cared for him in his final days.

In the column, Jean revealed how she spent her final moments with her father before he died, as she explained that the decided to speak about the news to ‘honour the extraordinary life’ of her father.

She also went on to hail the nurses and express her ‘heartfelt thanks’ to those who cared for her father in his final days.

Jean wrote: “My dad died earlier this month. I wasn’t sure whether to write about it but I decided I had to – for two reasons.”

Jean Johansson wearing a yellow jumper in A Place In The Sun
Jean Johansson’s dad passed away earlier this month (Credit: Channel 4)

Jean went on to explain that she and her siblings took it in turns to hold her father’s hand in his final moments.

She added: “To honour the extraordinary life my dad lived and to express my heartfelt thanks to those who cared for him in his final days. Many times I’ve read the phrase ‘They died surrounded by family’ and my dad truly was.

“He was bombarded with with love at the end of his life, with my siblings and I taking turns in holding his hand for three days as he slipped away from us.”

YouTube video player

