A peek inside the Queen's exhausting Christmas

Although her Christmas dinner table will be missing three all-important place settings for Harry, Meghan and Archie this year, Her Majesty The Queen will be kept more than occupied as she hosts the rest of the royal family today.

The Christmas period is always a busy one for the Queen, with the head of the family decamping to her Sandringham estate for her traditional festive escape.

Ahead of her departure, she hosted her annual Christmas lunch for all her family at Buckingham Palace.

Royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were seen arriving for the festive family get together.

Once she arrived at Sandringham, it has been revealed that the Queen helped to dress the estate's Christmas tree herself.

Popularised across the country by Queen Victoria, the Royal Family website states: "The Queen and members of her family, will usually put the final touches on their Christmas tree."

The Queen actually helps dress the Sandringham tree (not this one) herself (Credit: Unsplash)

Celebrations started for the royal family last night, when they all gathered to exchange presents.

The gifts – thought to be jokey – are laid on trestle tables and given at teatime.

On Christmas Day, the family headed to Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene church for the morning service.

The Queen attended the Christmas morning service today at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Thank you to everyone who came to say hello – and Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/kjwyJtOvlU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2019

The Queen, along with William and Kate, were seen greeting well-wishers who had braved the festive frost to catch a glimpse of the royals.

And the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly revealed in her recent book that the Monarch's outfit was months in the planning.

I like to make sure the Queen is wearing a festive colour so the well-wishers can see her easily.

She said: "I start to plan well in advance – around two months or so – checking to see what colours the Queen wore in previous years as I don’t want to repeat a colour for a few years."

She added: "I like to make sure the Queen is wearing a festive colour so the well-wishers can see her easily."

It's certainly a job that doesn't go unnoticed by Her Majesty, as she personally hands out presents to some members of staff at both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle ahead of the big day.

Continuing a tradition from her father George VI, she hands out around 1,500 Christmas puddings to her staff.

Each is accompanied by a greeting card from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who was recently admitted to hospital.

The Queen was also on our screens today delivering her pre-recorded annual festive message at 3pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.