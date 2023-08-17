Seven celebs who fluffed their A-Levels: ‘I just had to find another way’

Across the country, thousands of teens and their families have been nervously opening their A-Level results today (August 17).

It’s a nerve-wracking time for all involved, but as these celebrities prove, you don’t necessarily need killer grades to become rich and famous.

In fact, some of these stars totally fluffed their A-Levels.

Seven stars who fluffed their A-Levels

Prince Harry

Haz already had a reputation as a party boy by the time he was studying for his A-Levels. And while his older brother Prince William bagged a respectable A, B, C grades, Harry didn’t do quite so well.

Unperturbed by the fact that young royals must share their exam results with the entire world, Harry left Eton with just two A-Levels.

Harry, now 38, bagged a B in Art and a D in Geography. He then took a year off for travelling before joining the Army.

Prince Harry fluffed his (Credit: Splash News)

Linda Robson

Loose Women star Linda has admitted that she “didn’t do too well really” in hers. In fact, there star struggled to recall the outcome of her exams during an episode of Loose Women in 2021, saying: “I got four Ds or something.”

Linda, 65, joked: “When my son went to college I made him work, I made him revise. He got four Bs, but really they’re my Bs. I always wanted them to go to uni.”

Linda Robson always wanted to go to uni (Credit: Splash News)

Jake Humphrey

Former CBBC presenter turned sports broadcaster Jake, now 44, failed every single one of his A-Levels.

After sitting his exams in 1999, Jake revealed that he’d been graded an E, U and N for his exam efforts.

But the poor grades definitely haven’t affected his career. He’s been a firm fixture on our screens since his CBBC days with close pal Holly Willoughby.

In 2016 Jake Tweeted: “A-Level students – remember results don’t/won’t define you. In 1999 I got E, N, U for mine. Things haven’t turned out too bad.”

Things didn’t turn out too badly for Jake Humphrey (Credit: Splash News)

These stars didn’t do so well…

Scarlett Moffatt

Gogglebox star Scarlett is all over our screens these days, but it took her three attempts to get the grades she needed to go to university.

The star, 32, admitted: “Good luck everyone! Don’t panic, it took me three attempts to finally pass maths to get into university. Just don’t give up!”

Determined Scarlett now has 13 GCSEs, three A-Levels and a 2:1 bachelors degree to her name.

Scarlett Moffatt went on to get a 2:1 at uni (Credit: Splash News)

Jeremy Clarkson

The former Top Gear presenter has never shied aware from sharing his own abysmal A-Level results. In fact, Jeremy loves to gloat about how successful he has been without them!

In 2016 Jeremy, 63, Tweeted: “If your A-Level results are disappointing, don’t worry. I got a C and two Us, and I’m currently on a superyacht in the Med.”

Jeremy Clarkson isn’t worried about fluffing his (Credit: Splash News)

Dr Zoe

This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams revealed that she didn’t get the grades she needed to attend medical school. Usually you need straight As to study medicine.

With a B, C and E at A-Level, Dr Zoe admitted: “I just had to find another way.”

Dr Zoe needed straight As for medical school (Credit: YouTube)

Jon Snow

You’d be forgiven for thinking that acclaimed Channel 4 journalist Jon Snow might be something of a boffin.

However his A-Level results tell a different story. Jon failed Geography and Biology completely, and took home a C in English Language.

In 2014 Jon, 75, admitted: “I was really chuffed I got any A-levels at all, I was a complete dunderhead.”

Jon Snow was surprised he got any qualifications at all (Credit: Splash News)

And here are a few surprise boffins, too…

Tom Daley

Diver Tom managed to bag dazzling A-Level results the year after he won bronze at the Olympic Games in London 2012. Tom, 29, took home and A* in Photography and As in Spanish and Maths.

He said: “I never have to go to school again. I ma kind of going to miss it but I’m very happy to come away with straight As.”

Is there no end to the man’s talents?

Tom Daley did very well in his (Credit: Splash)

Geri Horner

Ginger Spice Geri, 51, took home an A in English Language at Camden School for Girls before joining the Spice Girls.

Now Geri writes children’s novels and has exam-aged children of her own. And it looks like the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. In 2022 Geri proudly announced that her daughter Bluebell got NINE A* grades in her GCSEs!

