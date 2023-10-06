9 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Les Dennis to Giovanni Pernice

Life is full of ups and downs and it’s been another long week for these celebs.

We’ve reached Friday again so that means it’s another ‘celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us’ list. From Love Island splits to Strictly eliminations, it’s been a jam-packed week.

Here’s some of the stars who may have had a worse week than us…

Jess and Sammy have split after winning Love Island (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs worse week

Love Island stars Jess and Sammy

We can’t say we’re surprised when there’s news of another Love Island couple splitting up, to be honest. But it is sad when it’s the winners of the show!

Love Island 2023 winners Jess and Sammy have already decided to part ways. Just two months after taking home the crown.

On her Instagram Story, Jess explained: “It’s been over a week now since we split, so I’m getting there. We shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience together, so of course I’m sad.”

And the reason? Jess said: “I really don’t want to go into detail by doing a big statement, but we’re just very different and behave differently and that’s it.”

Poor Les was the first Strictly star sent home! (Credit: BBC)

Les Dennis

Oh, poor Les. He became the first Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant to leave the competition on Sunday.

We all know someone has to be the first. But let’s not lie, no star wants to be the first one out. While Les definitely brought the entertainment factor to Strictly, his dancing skills were slightly lacking.

Speaking on his exit, Les gushed over pro partner Nancy Xu: “I’ve had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces. I did as well as I could for you, I hope!”

Awww Les. We bet the other celebs are glad they didn’t go out first though!

Kim was slammed by one of her former CBB housemates… (Credit: ITV)

Kim Woodburn

She’s a controversial figure and doesn’t hestitate when it comes to letting her feelings known. But Kim Woodburn has been in the other seat this week.

One of her former Celebrity Big Brother housemates wasted no time in slamming the “nasty” star. Grab the popcorn, guys.

Jamie O’Hara, who was in the CBB house with Kim in 2017, told us on behalf of Grosvenor Sport: “I already had nightmare housemates! I had Kim Woodburn and Jedward – I mean it doesn’t get any worse than that does it?” Ouch. But his comments do get worse…

He added: “She was the worst person you could have had in that house. She genuinely made the show, just because of how nasty she was really.”

Another week, another bad one for Hancock… (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Hancock

Of course, Matt Hancock has made the list again. He’s currently starring on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. But this week, one of his co-stars, Jermaine Pennant, couldn’t help but make a dig in an interview.

During the show, the pair came to blows (literally) as they faced each other in a boxing match. And Matt lost.

Speaking to Lucky Block, Jermaine said of facing Matt: “I had a slight smile when his number was called out! My first thought was ‘You can’t lose this,’ and my second was ‘The nation is spurring you on.'”

And he delivered a blow to Matt in case he’s hoping going on every reality show in the UK might repair his image. Jermaine said: “Him going on SAS or I’m A Celeb is not going to change peoples’ opinions of him to the thousands who lost loved ones.”

James Jordan called Amanda and Gio’s partnership ‘fake’… awks (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington

Over in Strictly land, Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are preparing for week three this weekend. But this week, they faced a blow from a former pro dancer.

James Jordan didn’t mince his words when discussing Gio and Amanda’s partnership. Speaking on the Hello podcast, James said: “I get left feeling cold when I watch them. I don’t feel invested in them as a partnership.”

Probably not something they’d want to hear! James added: “It almost feels fake. Like the facial expressions and everything – it doesn’t feel like it’s coming from internally. As a couple I don’t really like it at the moment there’s something not working.”

Monique reportedly uninvited Tolullah to her daughter Taiya’s baby shower (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad star Monique

It may be weeks since the dating show My Mum, Your Dad ended but the stars are still making headlines. And poor Monique has faced some claims from fellow sar Tolullah.

Tolullah said she felt “very offended” when Monique reportedly “uninvited” her from daugher Taiya’s baby shower – which took place after filming.

Speaking on a TikTok live, Tolullah shared: “I messaged Monique and I said, ‘Is there a baby list, can I buy a gift?’ and she sent me the baby list after a couple of days of trying to get it. Then fast forward to maybe a couple of weeks later, before the baby shower was meant to happen, Monique sends me a message saying ‘unfortunately she’s overdone her numbers’ and some people will have to be basically uninvited.

“She said, ‘Make sure you tell Georgia as well.’ She also said, ‘I can refund you for the gift.’ Guys, I’m going to be honest with you, the disrespect. First of all, the disrespect in telling me to refund a gift for her child’s baby given in good will and love.”

Oh the drama!

One bookies has moved Bobby from the top spot! (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a worse week: Bobby Brazier

Since Strictly began – and before tbh – Bobby Brazier has been the firm favourite to take home the Glitterball trophy. But that changed this week.

Poor Bobby was pushed down the line as a new “outright” favourite took his spot, according to one bookies.

Following last weekend’s show, William Hill placed Nigel Harman as the new fave. Meanwhile, EastEnders star Bobby has drifted from 9/4 to 3/1.

Uh oh… better turn things around this weekend Bobby (we’re still rooting for you!).

