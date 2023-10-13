8 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Gorka Marquez to Noel Fielding

A few celebs have probably had a week they want to forget about these past few days from Gorka Marquez to Noel Fielding.

It’s been another long week and a few of our favourite TV stars haven’t had the best of times.

So, which celebrities have had to face a pretty rough week? Let’s all offer a bit of sympathy to them below!

Strictly pro Gorka Marquez consoles Nikita Kanda (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Celebs who’ve had a worse week than us…

Gorka Marquez and Nikita Kanda

This kinda goes without saying but Gorka Marquez and Nikita Kanda didn’t have the best start to the week after being eliminated from Strictly last Sunday.

Following a tense dance-off, the judges decided to send home Gorka and Nikita. Gutted!

But if that wasn’t a blow enough to the pair, viewers then admitted it was the right decision.

Sad times!

Zara found herself in the dance-off for the first time (Credit: BBC)

Zara McDermott

It hasn’t been the best of weeks for some Strictly stars it seems. Zara McDermott found herself in the dance-off last Sunday before being dealt a blow by a former pro. Double whammy!

Brendan Cole, who previously appeared on the show as a pro dancer, said Zara will need a “miracle” this weekend.

Talking to Sky Bingo, Brendan revealed: “I’m not expecting a lot [from Zara McDermott] because she’s not a dancer. She doesn’t feel it, she doesn’t move as a dancer needs to, to create beauty. She’s a beautiful girl, but she doesn’t create beauty on the dance floor. She’s not going to go too much further unless a miracle happens.”

Ooof. Harsh.

Could Jody leave this weekend? (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a bad week: Jody Cundy

Now, why stop now with the Strictly theme? Poor Jody Cundy may follow in Gorka and Nikita’s footsteps this weekend if bookies are to be believed.

Online sportsbook BetVictor has placed Jody as the favourite to leave during this Sunday’s results show. Booo!

Odds are placed at 1/1 for Jody to leave the competition. Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “In the elimination market, Jody Cundy is favourite to be voted out this weekend, at 1/1. Partnered with Jowita, they are dancing Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini.

“Not far behind Jody, Zara McDermott is the second favourite to be eliminated this weekend, at 10/3. She was in the dance off last week, but can she survive another week? Zara and Graziano are dancing the Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee.”

Kerry hasn’t won over viewers with her recent behaviour (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother star Kerry

This week saw the return of Big Brother. And it lived up to expectations. But housemate Kerry has already found herself in hot water.

Following her mini meltdown on Thursday night’s show, viewers have turned against her. She also divided opinion when she clashed with Farida. And the tweets haven’t been pretty!

One person said on X: “I can see Kerry being a massive villain.”

Not the best week, eh? Will things get worse tonight if she’s evicted?

Uh oh Farida… (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother star Farida

Now, Farida hasn’t got off lightly either it seems. Some viewers are also fuming with her!

Despite being a favourite among viewers when she first entered the Big Brother house, she soon fell from grace after just a matter of days.

Her clashes with Kerry as well as questioning to Hallie about being trans didn’t go down well.

Well, you can’t please everyone!

Helen made a dig at her ex… (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Richie Myler

Richie Myler, the ex of Helen Skelton, hasn’t escaped her wrath recently – even more than a year after they announced their split.

Writing in her new book, published on Thursday, Helen took aim at at her ex. She wrote of her stint on Strictly late last year: “In week two, Gorka [Marquez, her pro partner] asked me why I didn’t feel sexy. It was an awkward question that immediately made me cringe. Why ask me that?! I was just there for the banter. I have never been sexy, I was the cute and funny type.”

She added: “He was asking a woman with three children under six, whose husband had just left her and was with another woman, TO BE SEXY.”

Yikes.

Noel Fielding’s innuendos were deemed a bit much for the family show (Credit: Channel 4)

Noel Fielding

Finally rounding out our list is Bake Off host Noel Fielding. This week’s episode saw him spark some backlash for his behaviour.

What did he do, you ask? Well, his innuendos were getting too much for some viewers. One person ranted: “Noel is so rude it’s disgusting.”

Read more: GBBO star leaves viewers ‘disgusted’ over his behaviour as show hits ‘rock bottom’

Another added: “It’s very uncomfortable family viewing this week. Innuendos galore.”

Contestant Dan had joked: “My buns are a little bit small.” Fellow contestant Josh said: “You don’t want to put cream into a hot bun!” And show host Noel Fielding made a joke about how contestants did not want their buns to be too tight and Rowan getting his stick wet.

Awkward…

