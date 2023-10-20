7 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Linda Robson to Dermot O’Leary

The weather has definitely turned and it’s been another busy week in showbiz land – but these celebs may be having a worse week than you…

Neither of these celebs look overjoyed (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell

Amid reported claims – which have been shut down – about her relationship with Joe Sugg, Strictly pro Dianne and her celeb partner Bobby Brazier seemed a little down last weekend.

Rough stuff. They received a decent score from the judges, but still had boo boo faces on afterwards. Or is that just soap star Bobby expanding his emotional range?

Dianne then faced claims about her relationship with Joe, with fans fearing they’d split. But they assured fans everything is all good with them. Phew!

Dermot came under fire… (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary

There’s a lot going on at This Morning these days. But amid all the upheaval, Dermot can always be relied upon to be a presenting favourite, the height of professionalism, and a total anchor.

Not that viewers always appreciate him as they should. Poor fella got slapped down by some of them this week for keeping a This Morning segment with Bake Off’s Giuseppe Dell’Anno lively… and was told to shut his cakehole after apparently interrupting Giuseppe multiple times!

Sign Strictly star Eddie Kadi will leave this weekend?: ‘That will ring alarm bells’ (credit: BBC)

Eddie Kadi

Bad news for Strictly’s Eddie and the other celebs on the show – someone rattled Brendan Cole’s cage again.

Brendan hasn’t been part of Strictly for several years, but still likes to say his piece. And possibly without being asked.

Recently he’s suggested Eddie could be on borrowed time on the dance floor as he’s “always going to be at the bottom end of the leader board”.

Quick reminder to Brendan – he can be in the bottom end of the leader board every week and still make it until the middle of December. It is just the bottom two positions he has to avoid.

Kerry defended her tattoos to Kim (Credit: GB News)

Kerry Katona

TV star Kerry was told by Kim Woodburn this week that her tattoos make her “look as common as muck”. Charming!

However, Kerry objected, insisting her ink ‘represents her as a person’ before declaring: “I love art. I collect a lot of art and my house is full of it.”

A couple of days on, and how is it that TV execs aren’t fighting over who gets to commission Kerry to front a new series about the history of art?

Katie Price was a panellist on the show between 2015 – 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Stars of Loose Women

Katie Price is so over Loose Women. She was very narked recently when son Junior appeared on the ITV show and panelists didn’t bring her name up.

But now Katie is taking the high road and moving on. Asked during a recent interview if she would go back on the show herself, Katie made it clear she wouldn’t even entertain the idea of presenting the programme.

“To be honest, I’ve been there and done it so probably not, no. So I would turn that down,” she said. Turns out a dignified response from Katie feels even more cutting than a tantrum played out across social media. Who knew?

Linda certainly can laugh at herself (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Robson

Meanwhile, also in Loose Women-land, Linda popped up on Thursday’s show (October 20). She also popped up her middle finger, supplementing her anecdote about swearing on the red carpet by swearing on TV. It resulted in co-star Kaye Adams having to apologise for her!

“Linda needs to be taken off telly for her own protection #LooseWomen,” one viewer claimed on Twitter, who may or may not have taken Linda flipping the bird much too personally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Big Brother’s Yinrun

Yinrun has come in for an outpouring of sympathy from Big Brother fans after tearfully opening up about feeling “isolated” in the Big Brother house.

“It’s very difficult – maybe even impossible – for me to blend in,” she explained.

Despite her best efforts at making pals, Yinrun may be better off considering whether the housemates she’s not comfortable with are worth the bother.

After all, she admitted: “I have nothing to talk to them about as well but I am making an effort. I am trying to find something in common. I just don’t like them.” No harm, no foul, then? We love you Yinrun!

