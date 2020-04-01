Is 5G dangerous, can it cause coronavirus and is it in the UK?

Mobile phone users have expressed concerns over the dangers of 5G.

Some have even questioned if the new technology is linked to the spread of coronavirus.

Here, we set the record straight on 5G.

There has been speculation over whether 5G is safe (Credit: Cover Images)

Does 5G cause coronavirus?

No, 5G does not cause coronavirus.

Rumours spread like wildfire in online forums that the two are somehow connected.

The conspiracy theories seem to stem from maps showing the correlation between 5G and the number of coronavirus cases.

However, most major mobile networks have only deployed 5G in major cities.

This was a conscious decision because in doing so, mobile service providers are able to reach more people.

Coronavirus is higher in major cities than rural villages because of the population and how contagious it is.

In fact, the World Health Organisation has explained how the virus is spread.

'It's primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose," it confirmed in a statement.

"To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water."

You see, no mention of 5G.

Some have questioned if there are links between 5G and coronavirus (Credit: Pexels.com)

Is 5G dangerous?

Many people have expressed safety concerns over 5G.

Some have even questioned whether the use of 5G could be linked to cancer.

Currently, 5G is considered by the WHO and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as "possibly carcinogenic".

This is because scientists have not be able to prove for sure that it doesn't cause cancer in humans.

But to put this into perspective, using talcum powder and consuming picked vegetables are also in the same category.

In fact, drinking alcohol and eating processed meat are actually considered more dangerous.

After looking into the dangers of 5G, the ICNIRP have deemed the frequency signals to fall well below what is considered harmful

In addition the government has stated that "the overall exposure is expected to remain low".

What's the difference between 5G and 4G?

Simply put, 5G is set to be up to 100 times faster than 4G.

This means you can rely on your mobile to connect your computer to the Internet if your wifi breaks down.

You'll be able to download sound, picture and video files ridiculously faster.

It also means you can watch videos in higher quality, for example 4K, without any buffering issues.

5G is able to achieve such speeds because it operates at a higher frequency than 4G.

This will mean than more transmitters are required than previously seen, however they will positioned closer to ground level.

