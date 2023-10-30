Matt Hancock is currently taking part in Celebrity SAS, and it’s been a rough ride for the former politician.

Last night (Sunday, October 29) saw the former Health Secretary interrogated (and called names) during the show – and fans were loving it.

Here are 13 tweets that are almost as satisfying as his foul-mouthed beasting on SAS last night…

Matt was interrogated last night (Credit: Chanenl 4)

What happened to Matt Hancock on Celebrity SAS last night?

Last night’s show was a brutal one for Hancock. As well as breaking two ribs, the 45-year-old was brutally interrogated and insulted by SAS star Debs.

The former Health secretary was stripped down before having his appearance mocked by the interrogator.

“You’re not a good looking guy, are you?” Debs screamed at him. “Pubes on your chest, moobs, so how did you do it, Matty, babe?”

“Well,” Matt then replied.

“What kind of a [bleeping] arrogant, [bleep]-sucking answer is that, you weasel-faced [bleep]?” Debs then screamed back at him. Ouch.

One of the instructors watching the interrogation then said: “If that was for real he’d be missing a few teeth by now.”

Hancock was roasted (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans loving brutal interrogation of Matt Hancock on Celebrity SAS

It’s safe to say that fans were loving the interrogation, as well as the hilariously cruel insults being thrown his way. Plenty took to Twitter to react.

“Matt Hancock being called a weasel-faced [bleep] on national TV has made my year,” one Channel 4 viewer tweeted.

“Interrogating Matt Hancock and calling him a weasel-faced [bleep], might be up there in the all-time great TV moments and something everyone in the UK has wanted to say, thankyou @SAS_WDW,” another wrote.

This interrogator on #celebritySAS talking to Matt Hancock on behalf of a nation. I love her for it. — Polly Sharpe (@polly_sharpe) October 29, 2023

“Matt Hancock getting called a “[bleep]-sucking, weasel-faced [bleep]” on #CelebritySAS is a Sunday highlight,” another said.

“Matt Hancock interrogation – best TV ever!” a fifth wrote. Another then exclaimed: “Matt is not doing well here!”

“The Covid inquiry team have come for Matt,” another joked.

“Best TV ever” (Credit: Channel 4)

More tweets rinsing Hancock

The tweets mocking Matt didn’t end there though!

“Very pleasing watching Hancock being interrogated on #CelebritySAS #WhoDaresWins – the interrogator saying exactly what, oh so many of us have been thinking for years. #Weaselfaced[bleep] #Rewind Thank you @Channel4!” one fan wrote.

“Getting called a ‘[bleep] sucking arrogant little [bleep]’ off a Liz Truss lookalike must have been nice for Matty Hancock,” another said.

“Only watching to see moments like this – Hancock being called a weasel-faced [bleep] on behalf of the nation,” a viewer said.

“#MattHancock being called a “Weasel faced [bleep]!” by an interrogator on #CelebritySAS is the greatest moment of #TV2023,” another wrote.

“Matt Hancock has just took a [bleeping] grilling on SAS,” a viewer said. ”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday, November 5 at 9pm on Channel 4.

