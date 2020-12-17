12 Puppies and Us: Dogs Trust issues warning about getting dogs at Christmas

12 Puppies and Us, a BBC Two series, has captivated viewers at home.

The five-episode series documents the boom in people getting dogs during lockdown and has been a welcome cutefest amid all the doom and gloom.

However, the series also raised important questions about dog ownership and commitment of potential owners.

Dogs Trust issued a warning (Credit: BBC)

How has 12 Puppies and Us gone down with the Dogs Trust?

Dog charity, Dogs Trust, says that demand for dogs has soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has seen a 62 per cent increase in enquires this year from people wanting to re-home dogs, it says.

Dogs Trust has been in touch with ED! to issue some valuable tips for those thinking about getting a pup.

The charity told us: “We hope this year our message ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ comes across loud and clear.

“With demand at an all-time high, we would really encourage people to make sure now is the right time to welcome a dog into your family.”

The Trust warns about commitment (Credit: Pexels)

What advice did the Dogs Trust give ED! readers?

It continued: “Dog ownership is wonderful..

“…and we’re simply asking that people are sure they are ready for the long-term commitment that comes with it.

“With more people at home now because of lockdown and the festive period, they might think it’s the perfect time to get a dog.

“For some this will be the case, but we’re asking would-be owners how your life will need to change to accommodate your four-legged friend, once lockdown lifts and Christmas is over.”

The Trust says that there has been a huge increase in enquiries (Credit: Google Maps)

“If you’ve done your research and there is still a dog-shaped space in your life, then it may be the right time for you.

“Take a look at our website, where you can find more details about all the lovely pooches currently in our care who are looking for their forever homes.”

Dogs Trust also said that Google searches for ‘buy a puppy’ increased 245 per cent in November since the first lockdown in March.

10 Puppies and US airs on BBC Two, tonight, at 8pm.

