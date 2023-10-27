10 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Giovanni Pernice to Alison Hammond

From Strictly exits, Ofcom complaints and rants galore, it’s been another hectic week in showbiz land for these celebs!

This week we’ve seen Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington leave Strictly while poor Alison Hammond has faced some trolling from This Morning viewers.

So let’s see which celebrities have had a rather turbulent week…

Karen and Eddie left Strictly last Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Celebs who’ve had a worse week than us: Eddie Kadi

Last weekend saw Eddie Kadi leave Strictly Come Dancing, becoming the fourth star to be voted out. He left alongside pro partner Karen Hauer.

But, it’s not all bad as there were many viewers defending Eddie and insisting he was robbed!

Either way, it can’t be a good feeling being booted from Strictly. Especially the weekend before the Halloween special! Gutting.

Amand and Giovanni have left Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

The drama just kept coming in Strictly world as Amanda and Giovanni withdrew from the series. Due to “personal reasons”, Amanda decided to step down.

In a statement she said: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly.”

Of course her exit sparked much speculation among fans. We’ve seen cryptic posts from her fiancé, ‘feud’ rumours re-emerge and people noticing she didn’t mention Gio in her statement. Ooh the drama!

Poor Giovanni must be gutted too after being out of the competition early last year following a vote-off.

Paddy seems to have had a rough week… (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy hasn’t had the best of weeks it seems following an online rant from his ex Christine.

The presenter revealed he took a break from Channel 4’s Don’t Look Down, explaining to his co-stars: “Unfortunately today I’ve got to go home and I might not be back for at least a week. Co-parenting… We’ve no one at all to help us with the kids. With our children, they need me or Christine there or people who are in our support network.”

Hours after Paddy’s exit, Christine shared a video on Instagram. And she didn’t hold back tbh. She said: “Just hold on a minute. Wow! I just read some absolute [bleep] . I mean, I’m like yeah. Speechless, mind blown – not shocked. But I will just sit here and keep my dignified silence. What a load of [bleep].

“Do you know, this Halloween, I’m going to turn up as someone who’s totally got their [bleep] together. Nobody is going to know it’s me!”

…

James is no stranger to criticism! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs having a worse week: James Jordan

James Jordan found himself at the centre of backlash last weekend following a post he shared on X – formerly Twitter.

It’s probably not a shock when James receives some sort of criticism since he’s no stranger to sharing an opinion or two. He posted about changing immigration laws “as our amazing country is being destroyed by many of these people entering”.

James claimed: “I don’t feel safe any more for my family and worry about what’s to come if we don’t do something now.”

Clearing things up after, James said: “Maybe I should have made myself more clear – I’m talking about illegal immigration and the ones putting a drain on our society and preaching their religions in our streets and shouting death to Britain. I’m happy for anyone to come here and work and better themselves.”

But that didn’t help. One user told him: “Your recent tweets have been getting more and more hateful.”

Another said: “What a disappointing post.”

Alison’s watch caused a bit of a stir… (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond

This Morning host Alison Hammond hasn’t escaped trolling either this week. Some viewers were quick to make assumptions about one aspect of Alison’s appearance during the daytime.

And let’s just say, she put them right in their place! After spotting a watch on Alison’s wrist, one viewer said: “I love watching @AlisonHammond but with the cost of living affecting us all, I find it uncomfortable seeing her wearing, what looks like a Rolex.”

Alison replied: “I wish!! It’s actually a Michael Kors watch my late mum bought me and it cost her £185 of her hard-earned money. It means more to me than any Rolex. Sorry you felt uncomfortable.”

Eat your words, trolls!

Stephen Webb

It’s been a rough week for poor Stephen Webb. He recenty had to withdraw from the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice thanks to an injury. Standard for that show.

But now his injury has forced him out of another event! Taking to Insta, Stephen shared a picture of himself with his leg in a cast.

He wrote: “Thank you for all of your kind words and messages. On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing On Ice I fell and broke my left ankle. I’ve had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning I’ve had to leave the competition which I’m absolutely gutted about. Unfortunately, I will also have to pull out of the London Marathon.”

What a double disaster!

Oh Richard (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

Richard Madeley

When is it not a bad week for Richard Madeley? Never it seems. Once again, his comments on Good Morning Britain have come in for criticism – and Ofcom complaints!

Madeley was criticised after he asked British-Palestinian MP Layla Moran whether her family in Gaza knew of the terror attack in advance.

As a result, Ofcom reportedly received more than 2,300 complaints… yikes.

Naughty Yinrun! (Credit: ITV2)

Celebs who’ve had a worse week than us: Big brother star Yinrun

Big Brother star Yinrun has remained the favourite to win throughout the series so far. But this week, she was thrown in jail – Big Brother jail, not actual jail – for her actions in the house.

Yinrun broke a rule in the house after discussing nominations. Yinrun said: “I feel very sorry because it might be a punishment for all housemates. I still say it because I was so nervous today and I don’t know who to choose. I apologise – sorry everyone.”

Thankfully for Yinrun, viewers had her back and event threatened to call Ofcom if she wasn’t freed from Big Brother jail!

Can Yinrun just do no wrong?

Could Zara leave this weekend? (Credit: BBC)

Zara McDermott

Finally, rounding out the list is Zara McDermott. She may have survived the Strictly dance-off last week but this week might be a different story – according to Brendan Cole.

The dancer spoke to Sky Bingo for ED!, and delivered a blow to poor Zara. He said: “I’ve been saying for about four weeks now that Zara is on her last dancing legs. I’ve danced with a couple of people like her in the past and unfortunately she’s just not very good.”

Oof, harsh!

