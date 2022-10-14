Most unusual things National Lottery millionaires bought with their winnings – from new knees to piece of the moon!

The UK National Lottery has made millionaires of many lucky ticket holders.

But for some, spending their winnings on fast cars and fancy holidays is the last thing on their mind.

Instead, they’ve splashed out on all manner of weird and wonderful buys, including a piece of the moon, new knees and even a fireworks factory.

What would you buy if your numbers came up? (Credit: Pexels)

UK National Lottery winners buy new knees

Believe it or not, new knees are pretty popular among National Lottery winners.

Both Bev and Malcolm Dixon and Tony and Greta Dodd treated themselves to a private knee replacement op with their winnings.

Bev and Malcolm won £1 million on the Lotto.

And top of the list of must-haves for them were new knees for Bev so she could enjoy their retirement with her 13 grandchildren pain-free.

Malcolm said at the time: “This win couldn’t have come at a better time. Bev is in constant pain with her knees.

“Your health is so important. The win will enable us to afford to give her a totally new lease of life.”

Knee replacements aren’t an unusual buy with National Lottery winnings, it seems (Credit: Pexels)

Back in 2008, Tony and Greta Dodd won almost £2.5m on the Lotto.

The pensioners were thrilled, because it meant they could go back to enjoying their hobby – ballroom dancing – after going under the knife.

Tony told The Mirror in 2008: “We like a waltz around the dancefloor. We’re not a professional dance couple but we like the usual jig about.

“We used to go dancing at our local social club but we had to stop when our knees got bad.”

Reach for the moon… or maybe buy a piece of it! (Credit: Pexels)

Reach for the moon…

David Copeland scooped £1m back in 2000, but after splashing out on champagne to celebrate, he started compiling an out-of-this-world wish list.

As well as buying two flights on Concorde, he splashed out on an acre of land on the moon, Venus and mars, costing him £120.

He said in 2006: “My money has all been carefully invested, and I spend the same that I did each week when I was a lab technician – old habits die hard.”

A football team was on the wish list of one UK National Lottery winner (Credit: Pexels)

National Lottery winner buys football team

Colin Weir took his support for Partick Thistle to a whole new level when he won £161m on the EuroMillions in 2011.

This is a major financial commitment on my part as fan owners will not need to repay a penny.

He bought a 55% stake in the club, before handing it over to the supporters.

He said at the time: “This is a major financial commitment on my part as fan owners will not need to repay a penny – but I believe this gives fan ownership the best possible start.”

Sadly Colin died in 2019 from sepsis.

Teetotal winner buys distillery

Former bus driver Peter Lavery won £10.2m on the Lotto in 1996.

Peter, who is teetotal, invested wisely, buying a whiskey distillery that’s still turning a profit.

He was earning £300-a-week when his numbers came up, and quickly booked a luxury holiday to “clear his head”.

He arrived home to 14,000 letters – most of them begging him for money.

He told The Irish Times: “Winning the lottery certainly changed me from driving buses but it hasn’t changed me as a person.”

After the dust settled, Peter ploughed his money into a whiskey brand.

And, despite not being able to sample his own goods, Peter was clearly onto a winner.

His Danny Boy Irish Whiskey has been a huge success.

Now his Belfast Distillery Company has invested £22m in a project that will turn an old Victorian prison into a distillery.

“I have borderline diabetes and stopped drinking three years ago,” he said explaining why he is teetotal.

“At that stage my doctor said: ‘If you don’t get yourself busy again you will be dead.’ He was probably right.”

One National Lottery winner invested in a fireworks factory with their winnings (Credit: Pexels)

Lottery winnings go up in smoke

Quite literally, actually.

Debbie Mather bought three lucky dip lottery tickets in 2005 and the following day won a whopping £5.1m.

She spent 12 months travelling the world with her son Peter.

She also had medical treatment to treat chronic ailments that she sustained in a fall.

And then Debbie decided to splash a cool £500k on starting up a fireworks business.

She was inspired to take the plunge after recalling fond childhood memories of watching fireworks explode across the sky.

PJM Fireworks & Fancy Dress still appears to be going strong for savvy Debbie today.

