Thunderball results tonight – Saturday, September 3, 2022

TONIGHT’S THUNDERBALL NUMBERS: 04, 16, 19, 22, 23

THUNDERBALL: 09

Claiming your National Lottery Prize

So, say your numbers do come up, there are certain steps you need to take. Here’s the important bit:

Bought online?

Prizes up to £500: You will receive payment directly into your National Lottery account.

You will receive payment directly into your National Lottery account. £501 up to £30,000: You will be paid online after confirming the card linked to your account by following the instructions in your winning message.

You will be paid online after confirming the card linked to your account by following the instructions in your winning message. £30,001 up to £50,000: You need to call the claim line on 0333 234 44 33. Your prize will be paid by cheque.

You need to call the Your prize will be paid by cheque. Wins over £50,000: You will need to claim and collect in person.

Bought in store?

Prizes up to £500: You can collect from your National Lottery retailer. Please be aware that not all pay out above £100, so you will need to check.

You can collect from your National Lottery retailer. Please be aware that not all pay out above £100, so you will need to check. £501 up to £50,000: You can claim and receive your prize at the Post Office.

You can claim and receive your prize at the Post Office. Wins over £50,000: You will need to call 0333 234 44 33 to confirm your winnings and collect in person.

You must claim any National Lottery and EuroMillions draw prizes within 180 days after the day of the draw.

The only exception is if you follow the procedure which allows you to claim within seven days after the end of the claim period. See the National Lottery website for further details.

What are the National Lottery Draws and when do they take place?

The Set For Life draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm

draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm

draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm

draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm The Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday at 8pm and Saturday at 7.45pm

The National Lottery and associated games are run by Camelot UK. While Entertainment Daily takes care to accurately report winning numbers, and other information, please make sure to check your numbers via the official National Lottery page. Entertainment Daily cannot be held responsible for any errors or inaccuracies that lead to any financial loss or failure to claim winnings.

