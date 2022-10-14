Winning the National Lottery isn’t always necessarily a good thing.

Because along with the wealth, fame and fortune that those winning numbers bring, sometimes comes a whole heap of trouble.

And this little lot have seen it all, from drug-fuelled orgies to marriage splits, death, destruction and losing every last penny.

Callie said her win brought on a ‘curse’ (Credit: YouTube)

The National Lottery ‘curse’ hit Callie Rogers

Callie Rogers became Britain’s youngest lottery winner when she won £1.9 million in 2003.

She was just 16 years old at the time and gave up her £3.60-an-hour checkout job to spend her fortune.

In just four short weeks, Callie had bought herself a bungalow and bought her mum an home.

I took paracetamol and sleeping tablets. Fortunately, my family found me and took me to hospital.

She blew thousands on wild parties, cosmetic surgery, drugs and designer clothes.

She told Closer: “It was too much money for someone so young. Even if you say your life won’t change, it does and often not for the better.”

Callie later described her National Lottery win as a “curse” and said it drove her to consider suicide.

“I took paracetamol and sleeping tablets. Fortunately, my family found me and took me to hospital,” she said.

Michael Carroll’s life spiralled after his win (Credit: YouTube)

‘King of Chavs’ Michael Carroll

Michael won almost £10m on the National Lottery in 2022.

He was a bin man with an electronic tag when he scooped the Lotto jackpot.

He married wife Sandra in 2003, but she left just a month after the nuptials, reportedly appalled by his incessant partying and accusing him of cheating on her with sex workers.

Their marriage ended in a £1.4m divorce settlement, then he really went off the rails, hosting what he called “Roman-style orgies” and spending £2k on cocaine in a single day.

He admitted: “I only started to think about three things – drugs, sex and gold. The dealer who introduced me to crack has more of my Lotto money than I do.”

Carroll also got smacked with an Asbo for allegedly terrorising his neighbours and spent time in jail.

Come 2010, he was declared bankrupt. However, he has now turned his life around.

Money brought Margaret Loughrey ‘nothing but grief’

Margaret Loughrey scooped £27m on the EuroMillions in 2013 and became Northern Ireland’s biggest winner at the time.

However, money didn’t equal happiness for Margaret.

The generous winner helped her family with her jackpot, giving them £1m each.

However, at one stage she admitted: “Money has brought me nothing but grief. It has destroyed my life.”

Tragically, in September 2021, Margaret was found dead at her home. She was in her fifties.

Her brother Paul Loughrey said her life had been blighted by mental illness, which left her vulnerable to people taking advantage of her

He claimed to the Daily Mail: “The lottery win done none of us any good. The day that she won it, I said: ‘Life is never going to be the same, this is going to destroy some of us here.'”

Paul continued: “It was too much for Margaret to deal with. It was a lot of money. I couldn’t have dealt with it. Personally, I wouldn’t have wanted it.”

Following the win, Margaret’s life spiralled and, in 2015, she was ordered to carry out community service after being convicted of assault.

She also had to pay out £30k to a former employee after allegedly bullying him and firing him on a “vindictive whim”.

She admitted that the EuroMillions win had “sent her to hell and back”.

Lotto winner Callum Fitzpatrick died suddenly

In 2014, Callum Fitzpatrick became one of the UK’s youngest-ever lottery winners, scooping £390k.

He was just 16 at the time and had been working at his parents’ grocery store.

At the time, he said: “I was shocked and I feel very lucky. I’ve not really been able to sleep since. I think I want to buy a car in January when I turn 17. I just want a normal car.”

However, seven years on, Callum tragically suddenly died, leaving friends and family “deeply shocked and saddened”.

Callum was just 23 when he died. His family asked for donations to a suicide prevention charity.

Colin and Christine Weir split before he sadly died (Credit: YouTube)

EuroMillions winner Colin Weir

Colin Weir and wife Christine won £161m on the EuroMillions in 2011, but he only got to enjoy his wealth for a number of years.

He sadly died in 2019 from sepsis.

However, in the eight years that he did have as a lottery winner, he spent heavily and had £40m left when he died.

Colin gave to charity, family and friends, bought cars, horses, jewellery and art.

He also bought a 55% stake in his football team, Partick Thistle, before donating it to fans.

He and Christine – his co-winner – split in 2018, but he left the mansion they had shared to her upon his death.

Raiders targeted Dave and Angela Dawes

Dave and Angela Dawes won £101m on the EuroMillions in 2011.

However, going public on the win turned out to be a bad move for the pair, from Cambridgeshire.

They bought a huge home – Socknersh Manor – that once belonged to Sir Tom Jones in 2018 for £4m.

However, they had to beef up security after burglars targeted the property, stealing a reported £20k worth of valuables.

Read more: UK’s biggest unclaimed National Lottery tickets and what happens to the prize money

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.