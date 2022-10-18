The ‘National Lottery liar’ who convinced wife he’d won £8.9m jackpot ‘wanted by police’

The ‘National Lottery liar’, as he has been dubbed, found notoriety back in 1996 when he ‘won’ £8.9 million on the Lotto.

Except, unbeknownst to everyone – including his wife, the bank, friends and a solicitor – he hadn’t won a penny.

Instead, John Eric Wells made the whole thing up, he said, in a bid to save his marriage to wife Kathy and stop debt collectors knocking at his door.

And it was a tale so tall that it sent Wells to jail and inspired film Can’t Buy Me Love starring Martin Kemp and Michelle Collins.

John Eric Wells’ story was even made into a movie starring Martin Kemp (Credit: YouTube)

The ‘National Lottery liar’: What did John Eric Wells do?

John Eric Wells went to extreme lengths to convinced everyone he’d won the National Lottery back in 1996.

He said that he scooped a Lotto jackpot of almost £9m. He claimed, when caught, that he did it in a bid to save his marriage to wife Kathy.

Instead, he was convicted of fraud and ended up spending three years in prison.

Who did he trick?

Wells – who is also thought to use the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings – told his wife he’d won the jackpot.

He made promises that included buying her a £300k farmhouse. The couple who owned it moved into a caravan in a bid to speed up the sale, it’s claimed.

It’s alleged he also used the guise of a lottery millionaire to con numerous people and businesses.

A police investigation eventually showed he had conned a solicitor, an architect, banks, a car company and two of his female friends.

He persuaded banks and businesses to give him credit and car firms to lend him vehicles.

All I wanted to do is treat Kath to a holiday. It just got out of control.

The painter and decorator confessed to 12 offences, claiming that he got carried away while working to save his relationship.

He admitted to conning creditors and banks out of £150k and presenting a £125k cheque for three luxury cars knowing it would bounce.

The story was so elaborate it even inspired the 2004 movie Can’t Buy Me Love, starring Martin Kemp and Michelle Collins.

‘It just got out of control’

Wells and his wife took part in a documentary about the crime.

And he said he did it to “stop debt collectors coming to the door”.

He said: “People paid more attention to me. They seemed to want to be with me.

“All I wanted to do is treat Kath to a holiday. It just got out of control.”

It’s claimed he lied about the win to save his marriage to Kathy (Credit: YouTube)

‘Casanova Conman’

However, two decades after the scam that saw him go to jail, Wells was apparently being hunted by South Yorkshire Police.

It’s alleged that he is wanted in connection with three high-value “romance frauds”. This earned him the nickname of the ‘Casanova Conman’.

Using one of his assumed names, it’s claimed he wooed the women and convinced them to give him their savings.

A police rep said: “He is wanted in connection with three high-value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.

“The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.”

We need your help to trace wanted South Yorkshire man John Eric Wells. If you know where he is or have info which could help our enquiries, call us on 101 quoting A54532/17. Full appeal here: https://t.co/U6aNDpubeR pic.twitter.com/M6MQsAk01T — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) September 19, 2019

Hazel Wilkins was one of the three women claiming to have been conned.

She was on This Morning in October 2019. Hazel claimed to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he’d taken her entire life savings.

Wilkins alleged that £63k was stolen.

It’s claimed that he took out £17k in loans in her name – that she had to pay back when he disappeared in 2017.

She also claimed they were going to get married, but he cancelled the plans and said he had cancer.

As of March 2022, he was still being hunted by police.

