The National Lottery bad boys (and girls): Convicted criminals who’ve scooped the jackpot

The National Lottery can make anyone a millionaire – and that includes convicted criminals.

Over the years, a number of bad boys and girls have won the Lotto jackpot and seen the pennies roll in.

One even bought a winning ticket while out on day release.

And, despite pleas for a change in the law surrounding criminals and the National Lottery, the winnings were paid out in full.

Not every National Lottery winner is free to celebrate (Credit: Pexels)

The National Lottery: Criminal winners

Iorworth Hoare bought his winning ticket while on day release from prison in 2004.

He scooped a huge £7.2 million and, at the time, was serving a life sentence for attempted rape.

In fact, by the time of his 2005 release, Hoare had spent a total of 33 years in prison for a string of sex attacks.

He was one of three players who split a £21m Lotto Extra jackpot.

Hoare’s win prompted national outrage, with calls for players to be vetted before being awarded their cash.

The National Lottery: Calls to confiscate winnings

However, it wasn’t until 2009, when another rapist became a multi-millionaire after winning £4.5m on the National Lottery, that Jack Straw stepped in to try and make changes.

Plans were drawn up to confiscate windfalls from violent criminals who win the lottery after committing their crimes.

However, opposition to the proposals saw them scrapped.

Today, it’s estimated that around 2,500 prisoners still play the lottery while in prison.

The Forward Trust claims they buy the tickets online using smuggled phones.

Not all National Lottery winners have stayed on the right side of the law (Credit: Pexels)

‘Lotto lout’ jailed following win

Michael Carroll won almost £10m in 2002 when he was just 19.

At the time, it was claimed he had already racked up dozens of convictions for joyriding, criminal damage and theft.

After the win, his trouble with the law continued.

Carroll was handed an ASBO for smashing car and shop windows by catapulting steel balls from the window of his van.

He was then jailed for nine months in 2006 after threatening teenagers with a baseball bat.

Since then, he’s turned his life around, and is currently working as a lumberjack.

Scratchcard winner serves times

Leah Sumray won £1m on a National Lottery scratchcard in 2007.

Less than a year later, though, she was behind bars for failing to testify at someone else’s trial.

I know I did something wrong and I’m sorry. But I feel I was made an example of because I was a Lotto winner.

Leah spent two weeks in jail after she ignored a summons to give evidence and instead headed off on holiday.

When she was a free woman, Leah claimed that was only jailed to make an example of her as a Lotto winner.

She told The Mirror in 2008: “I know I did something wrong and I’m sorry. But I feel I was made an example of because I was a Lotto winner.”

Some have come a cropper and fallen foul of the law (Credit: Unsplash)

From rags to riches – and back again

Nina Hughes was homeless before winning £700k on the Lotto back in 2005.

The win dramatically changed her fortunes, with Nina buying two homes.

But addiction struck in 2013 and, two years later, she was caught selling heroin to fund her habit.

Nina avoided prison, instead being handed a three-month curfew and two-year suspended sentence.

However, she was back in court in 2018 for stealing a tree from outside a pub in Kent.

This saw her sentenced to five days inside.

Scratchcard winners defraud Camelot

Two Bolton-born men ended up in jail after attempting to claim £4m from Camelot after buying a winning scratchcard with a stolen card.

Mark Goodram and Jon Watson both admitted to using someone else’s card details to buy the winning scratch card from Waitrose store in Clapham, London.

Watson and Goodram rang Camelot to claim their prize, but when they were asked for their bank details, they slipped up.

Goodram said he didn’t have an account and suspicions were raised.

The investigation was eventually passed to the police, where they discovered it had been purchased fraudulently.

The pair had used card details belonging to a man named Joshua Addiman – and had even sold a story about how they celebrated their win to a national newspaper.

During the sentencing, the judge said: “The intended loss was not of Camelot. It wasn’t to Mr Addiman.

“The loss was to the next rightful, law-abiding customer who was to go into that Waitrose store in Clapham and purchase that scratch card.

“For that unidentifiable individual, fate has twisted at the last minute and deprived them of a life-changing sum of money.”

They were jailed for 18 months and 19 months after pleading guilty to fraud.

Read more: The most unusual things National Lottery winners have bought with their millions

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.