The National Lottery has made millionaires of many seemingly Brits – but after scooping the jackpot, not all of them have held onto their fortunes.

In fact, some have blown it all.

And a number of winners have declared that life was a million times better before their numbers came up.

So who’s won big and blown it all? Meet the biggest National Lottery losers…

John McGuinness won £10 million on the National Lottery

When he won £10m back in 1997, John – who hails from Scotland – was working as a hospital porter.

At the time he was earning £150 a week and living with his parents.

John was generous with his winnings – giving £3m to his family and £750k to his ex-wife.

He also enjoyed luxury holidays and flashy cars.

However, his biggest expense – and one that ultimately cost him his millions – was buying into Livingston Football Club.

He’d been a supporter all his life, and ploughed £4m into the club – which then went into administration.

John had used his winnings as a guarantee against the club’s loans. And this meant he was liable for all the debt.

And it ruined him financially.

According to the Daily Record, John became a virtual recluse who struggled to pay for food.

Speaking in 2009, he said: “I had the Ferraris, the designer wardrobe and the luxury holidays. I had everything I had ever dreamed about and more.

“Now I’m worried about how to pay for the shopping.”

Michael Carroll is back to work as a lumberjack nowadays (Credit: YouTube)

Lotto ‘lout’ Michael Carroll

Dubbed the “Lotto lout”, Michael Carroll won £9.7m back in 2002.

However, he spent his winnings on drugs, alcohol, luxury holidays and women – and his wife Sandra left him.

My £10 million vanished in just 10 years and I don’t have a home or a car to call my own. But I’m not bitter.

He’s reportedly appeared in court more than 30 times and has been jailed for drug offences.

In 2008 he said he had just £500k left.

He has said: “I was a full-blown alcoholic. I was doing two bottles of ­vodka a day.”

However, he has no regrets, and told The Sun in 2019 that he’s now working as a lumberjack.

“My £10 million vanished in just 10 years and I don’t have a home or a car to call my own. But I’m not bitter. Easy come, easy go,” he said.

Carroll now cuts logs and delivers coal for £10 an hour.

“I hump around 50kg bags of coal and I chop the logs that are sold at filling stations,” he said.

He also admitted that he’s “never been happier” since returning to work.

“Going broke is the best thing that happened to me and, believe me, I had a great time doing it,” he admitted.

Callie won the lottery when she was just 16 (Credit: YouTube)

Callie Rogers becomes the youngest-ever National Lottery winner

In 2003, Callie Rogers – who was just 16 at the time – won a £1.8m Lotto jackpot.

She was the youngest-ever winner of the lottery, but ended up blowing the lot.

Callie has said that the win plunged her into despair, with fake friends taking money off her and a string of failed relationships affecting her mental health.

It was reported that Callie spent her winnings on clothes, parties, friends and family.

It’s also claimed she spent £18k on boob jobs and £250k on drugs.

She revealed on This Morning that she has battled depression since the win and tried to take her own life.

“I just wish I was a bit older at the time,” she said. “At 16 you’re just a child and I had to grow up overnight and become an adult.”

Callie is also alleged to have been in trouble with the law after crashing her car and testing positive for cocaine.

Now a mum of three, Callie is said to be surviving on benefits.

Roger and Laura Griffiths lost millions and split up

Laura and Roger Griffiths won – and subsequently lost – £1.8m back in 2005.

The married couple quit their jobs and bought a barn conversion in North Yorkshire costing £800k.

He also put £25k towards making a record with his old band from his university days.

They invested in property and a beauty salon, but the housing crash saw the value of their portfolio plummet.

It’s also claimed that freak fire gutted their house in 2010 and, because it was uninsured, repairs and months of temporary accommodation proved costly.

As a result, the pair blamed each other for the loss of their winnings and they split in 2013.

Roger is said to have driven away in his Porsche after his wife confronted him about emails suggesting he was interested in another woman.

Jane Park won £1m at the age of just 17 and said it ‘ruined’ her life (Credit: YouTube)

The biggest National Lottery losers

Sadly it doesn’t seem all that rare for someone to win big on the National Lottery and then blow it all.

Luke Pittard from Wales won £1.3m and, after buying a new home, getting married and going on a lavish holiday, he got bored and went back to work at McDonald’s.

Jane Park won £1m when she was just 17.

However, despite investing in a property portfolio, she said “winning the lottery has ruined my life”.

She said: “I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself: ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won.'”

Gillian Bayford won £148m on the Euromillions in 2012.

However, despite holding onto her cash, she has lost her husband and her family.

The couple split 15 months after winning the huge jackpot and, after reportedly giving £20m to her family, in 2016 it was said they had “disowned” her.

She admitted: “It’s upsetting and raw. The money was supposed to make everybody happy. But it’s made them demanding and greedy.”

