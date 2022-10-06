National Lottery: Most common winning numbers that could net you millions

The National Lottery numbers that come up most frequently have been revealed.

So how do you pick yours? And are the most common balls in your selection?

Some pick their numbers based on special dates such as as birthdays or anniversaries.

Others select ages of special family members, like children or grandchildren.

Others, meanwhile, leave the decisions to the machine and select a Lucky Dip.

However, how you select your National Lottery numbers may change now that we’ve listed the most common balls to be drawn.

Read on for the most common numbers on Lotto, Set For Life, Thunderball and EuroMillions.

The most common National Lottery numbers have been revealed (Credit: Pixabay)

Most common National Lottery Lotto numbers revealed

The odds of winning the Lotto jackpot are currently around 45 million to one.

But you could just be that lucky one!

According to online statistics, the most commonly drawn Lotto ball is the number 40.

It has appeared 356 times since the National Lottery was launched.

The next most popular is 38 – it was been drawn 354 times.

Numbers 23 and 39 have been drawn 353 times.

Number 27, meanwhile, has come up 350 times.

Completing the set of six numbers is 33 – that’s been drawn 345 times.

The least-drawn numbers have also been revealed.

They are 53, 50, 55, 59, 56 and 57.

However, it’s worth noting that in October 2015, the ball pool was expanded from 49 numbers to 59.

So the more recently added numbers won’t have been drawn as often compared to the ones that have been included since the start.

Most common Set For Life wining numbers

These statistics are based on the current ball pool of 1-47.

Of course, Set For Life sees winners scoop £10k per month every single month for 30 years.

To win, you have to match five balls plus the Life ball.

The most commonly drawn Set For Life numbers are 26, 21 and 42 – all of which have come up 50 times.

The number 32 has come up 49 times and the number 8 has come up 48 times.

When it comes to the Life ball, the most common number to come up is lucky number 7.

It has been drawn 46 times.

You could be drowning in money if your numbers come up (Credit: Pixabay)

The most common National Lottery Thunderball numbers

Thunderball is a draw that takes place four times a week.

The statistics are based on the current ball pool of 1-39.

As a result, the numbers that have come up most commonly are 30, 29, 34, 31 and 18.

Believe it or not, unlucky number 13 is the Thunderball that’s come up most frequently.

Most common EuroMillions numbers

However, it’s the EuroMillions that bring in the real big bucks, with huge jackpots to be won.

The most common numbers to come up on the EuroMillions are 23, 19, 44, 38 and 50.

The most commonly picked Lucky Star numbers are 2 and 3.

Something to consider

Remember, the numbers above are based on the most common balls to be drawn.

However, the draws are entirely at random, so there are no guarantees that the most popular numbers in the past will be the winning numbers of the future.

Read more: The National Lottery’s biggest losers – Brits who won big and blew it all

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.