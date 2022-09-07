In latest EuroMillions news, someone has come forward to claim last Friday’s (September 2) whopping £110,978,200.90 jackpot prize.

The incredible amount could make the lucky lottery winner richer than Take That’s Gary Barlow.

The winning main numbers for the September 2 2022 EuroMillions draw were 7, 12, 13, 20, 45.

And the winning Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 12.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

The winner only decides whether or not to go public with their identities when a winning ticket has been validated.

National Lottery operator Camelot does not reveal whether any winner is an individual or part of a syndicate winner unless the ticket-holder chooses to disclose who they are.

This also applies to information regarding where the winning ticket was purchased.

Only 15 UK players have ever won a lottery jackpot of more than £100million.

And the largest sum ever dished out to a UK EuroMillions winner was £195million, bagged in July of this year.

Previous to that, Joe and Jess Thwaite of Gloucestershire announced they had landed the £184 million windfall in May.

And another massive jackpot of £109million was scooped in February.

This Morning covered the Thwaites’ winners’ press conference earlier this year.

Hairdressing salon manager Jess noted at the time her dad had played the National Lottery since it started.

And following his passing seven years ago, communication sales engineer Joe started buying tickets.

Joe also revealed how he broke the news of their amazing slice of luck to his wife, who he has been married to for 11 years.

He said Jess was still asleep in bed when he discovered they’d won big. And with just 20 minutes to go until her alarm would go off, Joe decided to let her snooze!

Joe also looked up properties online as they had been planning to move house.

When Jess roused, he told her: “I’ve got a secret to tell you.”

However, Jess didn’t believe her husband – with whom she shares two primary school-aged children – at first, telling him: “Don’t be stupid, don’t be silly.”

Now that’s the way to start the day!

Later reports indicated the couple’s first big buy was a Volvo.

An unnamed neighbour reportedly told The Sun: “They’re mega lottery winners. But first and foremost they’re down-to-earth people who have worked hard their whole lives.

“The car is smart, respectable and sensible – just like Joe and Jess.”

