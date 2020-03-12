Now you can shine up your old jewellery using a household spray that costs just 89p!

If you're anything like us, you've definitely got old rings, earrings and necklaces languishing at the bottom of your jewellery box that you don't wear simply because they need a clean.

It's usually a long, arduous task that requires a special – not to mention pricey – jewellery cleaner, right?

Wrong.

Thanks to Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, we're very pleased to let you know that your old favourites can sparkle once more – and for a bargain price.

If your rings need a good old sparkle, we have something that can help (Credit: Pixabay)

Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to reveal she's been using the new Stardrops White Vinegar Spray to get her treasured gems back to their best.

Yes, it appears the product is safe to use on precious wedding and engagement rings.

And, instead of using a special cleaner costing a fortune, you can pick up a bottle of the spray in The Range for 89p.

Designed to help add a little sparkle to your home, it's an effective multi-purpose spray that works away tough stains and limescale.

You can pick up the Stardrops spray for 89p (Credit: The Range)

Nothing on the bottle mentions that it's a jewellery cleaner too, but if it's good enough for Britain's biggest cleaning sensation, then it's good enough for us!

With Diamonds Are Forever by Dame Shirley Bassey playing in the background, Mrs Hinch took her followers through the simple two-ingredient super-clean.

She started by pouring half a cupful of Stardrops into a bowl.

Next, she added two tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda – something we all have in our cupboards – and the mixture started to fizz.

Mrs Hinch shared a before picture of her rings (Credit: Instagram)

She instructed her fans: "Soak your pure silver bracelets, rings and earrings for 2-3 hours. Rinse them under cold water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth."

Mrs Hinch then put her most treasured jewellery in to the mixture – her engagement ring, her wedding ring, a ring featuring son Ronnie's initials and a pair of diamond earrings.

Three hours later she was ready to show off the results of the deep clean – and we have to admit the results are pretty spectacular, with the jewellery looking brand new.

They looked as good as new afterwards (Credit: Instagram)

It's a genius hack from the star, who used the product because the acidity in white vinegar dissolves dirt, meaning the product is great at removing tarnishes.

Bicarbonate of soda, meanwhile, reacts well with vinegar, cutting through grease to leave surfaces – and your beloved bling – gleaming.

