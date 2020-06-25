You can now have Biscoff Rocky Road slabs delivered direct to your door

Just when we thought our love of Biscoff couldn't get any stronger comes another new launch that's got us drooling.

Hot on the heels of the Biscoff Milk Chocolate Cookie Sandwich launch comes another joyous Biscoff beauty that we can't wait to scoff.

And, what's more, it combines our love of the cookie spread with a number of other sweet favourites.

Let us introduce you to the divine Biscoff Rocky Road slab.

The slabs are the brainchild of a home baker named Esme (Credit: InstagramNewFoodsUK)

Good old NewFoodsUK alerted us to the pretty special snacks by posting pictures to its Instagram feed.

And boy did we want to tuck in!

"Biscoff Rocky Road anyone!?" NewFoods said.

"This creation is insane! Biscoff & white chocolate rocky road, jam packed with marshmallows & Biscoff biscuits! This is next level rocky road!" the post added.

"That looks so good!" said one Biscoff fan.

We're huge fans of the spread here at ED! (Credit: Tesco)

Another added: "Yes please!"

"Now that's what I call a rocky road!" exclaimed another.

Home delivery coming right up!

The bars are actually the creation of a home baker called Esme.

However, she does take orders and you can have them delivered to any UK address.

NewFoods said the bars also have a best before date of three weeks after arrive.

Not that they'll last that long in any Biscoff lover's house.

"This bar lasts for up to three weeks? I don’t think it would get past three DAYS in my house!" said one.

Restocks take place every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, but you'll have to be quick if you want some as she often sells out.

The Rocky Road slabs cost £8 and you can order online here.

Biscoff cookie dough, anyone?

Meanwhile, in other home-baked Biscoff news, ED! has stumbled upon a baker to the stars who makes delicious cookie creations.

Amy from Clever Cookie has created cookie boxes for stars including Vicky Pattison and Jacqueline Jossa.

Her restocks – which include her phenomenal deep dish cookies – sell out pretty darn quickly.

She's recently started selling warm cookie dough trays with a layer of Biscoff on the top.

Simply heat, serve with ice cream and devour.

You can thank us later, once you've stopped drooling!

