Wotsits Mac n Cheese exists and the 'gooey cheesy mash-up' is being described as the 'dish of dreams'

Not only has Walkers launched two new Wotsits flavours – it has also unveiled the most delicious-looking mac and cheese that our eyes ever did see!

Created to celebrate the launch of two new Wotsits flavours – Sizzling Steak and Flamin’ Hot – Wotsits Mac n Cheese can be ordered for two days only via Uber Eats.

Available on Tuesday March 17 and Wednesday March 18 via the Twisted London restaurant, it'll cost £1.50 – the same price as a multi-pack of Wotsits.

The new Wotsits Mac n Cheese comes in three flavours (Credit: Walkers)

"Mac and cheese just got better," a rep said.

"Enter Wotsits Mac n Cheese, an iconic new dish combining one of the nation’s most-loved snacks and most-loved cheesy dishes," it said.

Read more: M&S introduces cheese Easter eggs and they're in store now

The mash-up "dish of dreams" is made with a rich cheddar and gooey mozzarella sauce, infused with fresh thyme and chopped garlic.

It’s a mash up of epic proportions, and we know the nation is going to love this tasty dish.

Halved and whole Really Cheesy Wotsits are then folded into the indulgent oozy mixture, which is then topped off with a satisfyingly crunchy helping of Panko breadcrumbs.

What’s more, due to public demand, Wotsits makers Walkers has even produced limited-edition mini packets filled with everyone’s favourite part – the Wotsit bits at the end of the bag.

All Uber Eats orders come with a min bag of Wotsists crumbs (Credit: Walkers)

The little bags will be sent out with each order, so people can add a delectable sprinkling of extra Wotsits crunch to their dinner.

The dish can be ordered on its own or as a side, and is available in each of the new flavours, as well as the classic Really Cheesy flavour.

Read more: Biscoff launches new Mini Ice Cream Sticks and people can't wait to try them

Sadly it's only available in London this time around.

However, Wotsits fans are being encouraged to vote for the next place Wotsits Mac n Cheese heads to by visiting the Walkers social channels and nominating their town or city.

The new dish looks absolutely mouthwatering (Credit: Walkers)

Or you can try and make it yourself, as Walkers has released the recipe for the delicious dinner!

Nick Day from Walkers said: "Wotsits Mac n Cheese is available to order initially in London, but we want people to make lots of noise and head over to our Walkers social media pages to let us know where to take the dish next."

Happy cooking (Credit: Walkers)

He added: "It’s a mash up of epic proportions, and we know the nation is going to love this tasty dish just as much as they have been enjoying our new flavours, Flamin’ Hot and Sizzling Steak."

We know what we'll be having for our tea tonight!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be trying it.