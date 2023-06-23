Women flaunting their bikini bods in their 60s is a complete mood – we need more of it!

Who says women shouldn’t be flaunting their bodies in a bikini in their 50s and 60s? I think it’s a complete mood and should be celebrated!

Scrolling through TikTok, I’m seeing more and more women in their 50s, 60s and even 70s showing off their figures in bikinis. And I’m here for it.

There’s been much debate and conversation suggesting that women in their 50s, 60s and older ‘shouldn’t wear bikinis’ or skimpy swimwear. But why not?

Anyone can rock a bikini! (Credit: Pexels)

Women in their 60s in a bikini are a mood!

One TikTok user named Cami, who says she’s 61 in her bio, shared a video of herself on a sun lounger in a bikini. She wrote: “Someone told me that women over 60 should not wear 2-piece bikinis while on vacation…”

She then included a variety of pictures of herself rocking bikinis. She asked her followers: “What do you think?”

One fellow user commented: “Gorgeous,” while another added: “They obviously had no idea of what they were talking about!” Period.

Another TikTok user named Katharine posted a video of her strolling along the beach in a bikini too. She wrote: “A beach day in Hawaii is always a great day.” She added the hashtags “#womenover60 #bikinibabe #over60style”.

The post racked up more than 900 likes and people couldn’t help but gush over the video. One person told her: “Looking good!”

Someone else commented: “We’re 60 and we still rock!”

Celebrities who flaunt their bikini bods

We also often see celebrities in their 50s and 60s rocking a bikini – Sharon Stone, 65, Davina McCall, 55, Carol Vorderman, 62, and Elizabeth Hurley, 58, are just a few.

And although there seems to be a constant debate over whether ‘older’ women should be wearing skimpy bikinis, there seems to be plenty of people all for it. But why should there be an age limit? If you’ve got it, flaunt it!

I think seeing women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and so on flaunt their bods in bikinis is empowering and I’ll sure be doing the same in my 60s!

