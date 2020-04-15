Woman slammed as she says she's 'sick of seeing free stuff, supermarket slots and discounts' for NHS staff

While most Brits show their appreciation for the NHS by clapping for our carers every Thursday, one woman has taken exception to the "freebies" offered to the hardworking key workers.

Posting on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the woman said she was "sick" of the "special" treatment National Health Service staff have received during the pandemic.

The woman made the shock comments after someone posted about Morrisons' offer of a 10% discount on groceries to NHS staff.

She said: "I'm sick of seeing free stuff, special supermarket slots and discounts just for NHS staff."

The woman added: "My partner is a key worker (not NHS) and we get nothing."

She continued: "He's risking his, mine and our daughter's safety every day. But because he's not NHS he's not actually that important when it comes down to it."

While many people agreed with the sentiment that the discount should be given to all key workers, others branded the woman "bitter".

One said: "I'm a key worker but I feel they deserve this discount. I'm not bitter. I'm happy to see things like this."

"The NHS are the ones coming face-to-face daily with COVID-19 and are the true heroes. I applaud everyone that is going out to work during this awful time, but health service staff are the ones who deserve the proper rewards," said another.

Another said: "I'm a key worker and I'm just thankful I can help the country doing what I'm doing."

She added: "I'd rather be stuck behind the till than trying to save someone's life, knowing they aren't going to make it and that their family aren't going to be able to come in and say goodbye."

The woman continued: "The NHS are being overworked and underpaid so let them have their 10% off!"

"Ungrateful moaners"

Another commented: "I never realised just how many ungrateful people there are and moaners."

Others had an idea that could stop people "moaning".

"I think it should just be for doctors and nurses, then other key workers can stop moaning," one woman said.

"Doctors and nurses are face-to-face with this virus daily. More so than anyone else. I'm a key worker but I don't feel I'm anywhere near the risk that the doctors and nurses are at," she added.

Others agreed with the woman, though.

"This should be for all frontline workers, not just NHS. Us, as carers not in the health service, get nothing," said one.

"Totally agree," said another. "Not all NHS staff are frontline."

"My wife's a carer and she's in a lot more danger than let's say an eye or spinal specialist in the NHS," said another.

How to claim your 10% off

Announcing the offer, Morrisons said: "Words can't express the gratitude the nation feels towards the brave people of our NHS as they work so very hard in the fight against COVID-19."

It continued: "We want to say thank you, so to mark our appreciation we will offer a 10% discount on NHS workers' shopping."

The offer is valid from tomorrow (April 16) and will run for three months.

To participate, simply show a valid NHS photo ID card at the checkout.

