Woman causes huge debate as she asks how often is ‘normal’ when it comes to having sex

Just how often is normal when it comes to having sex?

Well one Mumsnet user asked just that and sparked a huge debate online.

She wondered if it was "normal" for her partner to want sex "multiple times a day".

Opening the post, she said: "DP [dear partner] wants sex daily and would love it to be multiple times a day, whereas I'm happy with twice a week or every other day at most."

She continued: "If a day or two has gone by and we haven't done it I can tell he's becoming frustrated, which makes me feel inadequate for not wanting it more."

The woman said the "obvious answer" would be that he "helps himself" on those occasions, "which I'm sure he does but that doesn't mean he won't still want sex".

She then asked the forum: "What is your normal?"

The woman reiterated that her partner wasn't rude to her.

"He's not rude to me about it and doesn't say anything to make me feel bad, but I can always tell he's disappointed when I say I'm having an early night or going straight to sleep," she concluded.

Is he obsessed with his penis? Doesn't he have any hobbies?!

"It sounds like he’s pestering you!" came one quick response.

"We have two small children so it’s a rare occasion when we have the energy," said another.

"I think it depends how old you are, how long you have been together," another reasoned.

"Me and my partner have been together for 10 years and have two young kids and it's once a week at most," she added.

"Absolutely not!" exclaimed another. "We snuggle in bed every night so have that closeness, but sex maybe once or twice a week."

"Hell no!" said another. "Is he obsessed with his penis? Doesn't he have any hobbies?!"

Others revealed they had pretty high sex drives.

"Probably five times a week at the moment. I want it more than him," said one.

"Together three years and we have it every day, sometimes a few times a day," another commented.

While others said their partner had a lower sex drive and they would like to do it more often.

"We go weeks and weeks due to his low libido!" one said.

Others said lockdown had affected their sex life.

"I don't think we've had sex since lockdown. I've been quite depressed and not in the mood at all. We've talked about it and he understands," said one woman.

Indeed, a recent study by The Body Shop suggested that loss of libido may be down to increased anxiety in the current climate.

In fact, less than 40% of those surveyed had taken part in any form of sexual activity in the previous seven days.

