With colder weather now upon us – and more snow on the way – we’ve got winter coats on the mind.

Yes, the third lockdown may be in full swing, but at this time of year it’s more important than ever to get outside and enjoy a burst of daylight and that all-important fresh air.

Not only is it good for your physical fitness, but the benefits of being outside have a huge impact on mental health too.

However, it has turned decidedly chilly.

So, with going out and hitting the shops pretty much off the agenda, out thoughts have naturally turned to online shopping – and the quest to find the perfect winter coat!

The Essentia Down Jacket costs £82 (Credit: ECHT)

Our top five perfect winter coats

Top of our must-buy list is this little beauty by ECHT.

The brand’s sleek new Essentia Down Jacket is lightweight, packable and made to withstand the ever-changing winter weather.

Read more: Holly Willoughby flashes her pins as she hosts This Morning in black miniskirt

It has an adjustable elastic hood and cuffs – great for keeping out the harshest of winter chills.

The black puffa coat comes in sizes XS (UK 6) to XL (UK 14) and you don’t even have to leave the house to buy it.

You can snap it up online here for £82.

And did we mention that postage is free?!

Sizes are selling out fast, so you’ll have to move quick if you want to snap it up.

Channel your inner Bet Lynch in this one (Credit: Gini London)

Animal attraction

We can’t help but be drawn to this leopard-print beauty from Gini London at New Look.

Read more: Supermarkets cancel home deliveries because of the snow

Made of stylish faux fur, the animal print is bound to make you stand out from the crowd.

And we guarantee you’ll feel snug as a bug in it too.

It costs £70 and the last few in medium and large remain online.

This pink teddy coat is one of our favourites (Credit: Next)

Next, please!

Elsewhere, Next has a pink teddy coat on its website that has stolen our hearts.

It’s available in sizes 8-20 – although the latter is showing as sold out online.

And it’s no wonder it’s popular – it only costs £55!

Snap up a sale bargain at Marks (Credit: M&S)

Good old Marks & Spencer also has a wide range of winter coats online.

Our favourite – and only available in sizes 18, 20 and 22, features a chic herringbone design.

It comes down past the knee and will draw you in at the waist with its chunky belt.

It retails at £49 – a sale bargain that was originally priced at £99.

This pale pink coat with faux fur hood is also a sale bargain (Credit: M&M Direct)

Top winter coats are in the sale

M&M Direct also has a coat sale on its website.

Our top pick is this pale pink parka complete with faux fur hood.

It costs £34.99 – a saving of £15 – and is available in sizes XS to XL.

Which coat is your favourite? The black puffa from ECHT, the M&S sale bargain or the Bet Lynch-inspired leopard-print fur?

Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.