Winter 2022 feels like it’s pretty much underway, with shorter days, colder nights and lashings of rain.

And if you’ve noticed that the change in seasons is having an affect on your hair, then you’re not alone.

Seasonal hair loss can occur during winter – and apparently it’s nothing to worry about.

But why does it happen, and is there anything you can do to stop it from happening as winter 2022 creeps in?

It’s natural to shed more hair in the winter due to seasonal hair loss (Credit: Unsplash)

Winter 2022: Hair loss with the changing seasons

While it might be alarming to notice extra hair on your hairbrush or in the shower, experts have said that it’s nothing to worry about.

It’s actually completely normal and falls under the label of seasonal hair loss.

Most people experience this shedding in late autumn and winter.

This is because the dry air strips the moisture out of your hair and scalp.

In turn, this causes dry hair and breakage and leads to shedding.

However, Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley, told Stylist that there’s probably nothing to panic over.

This is because it’s “normal” to lose up to 100 hairs a day. And, while it may sound a lot, the average head has around 100,000 hairs.

She also detailed the three stages of the hair growth cycle.

“Anagen (the growth phase), catagen (an intermediary phase), and telogen (the resting phase). Simply speaking, the telogen phase signals the start of the shedding – hair is likely to fall out around 100 days after entering this phase.

“After these three stages, we enter the exogen phase, which is when hair strands are released from their follicles and fall out. Then, the whole process begins again.”

Hair loss can be frightening – but it’s usually nothing to worry about (Credit: Pexels)

Ways to stop seasonal hair loss this winter

Healthy hair begins at the follicle, so it’s important to take proper care of your scalp.

Products containing turmeric and ginseng extracts can nourish and strengthen the follicles.

And, while supplements might not stop your hair from shedding, they can make the hair strands you already have appear thicker and stronger.

Supplements containing silica will stimulate circulation to the scalp, though. This will encourage healthy hair growth.

It could also be time to switch up your hairbrush.

The wrong one can wreak havoc on your hair, and heavy-handed brushing can damage the cuticle of the hair. This will in turn lead to breakage.

Brushing hair with your regular brush while it’s wet is also a no-no. Wet hair stretches easily, leaving it prone to snapping.

So get yourself a brush designed especially for wet hair – and use it in the shower while your conditioner gets to work.

Prolonged hot showers can also damage hair – instead, opt for lukewarm water when washing your hair.

Have you started to notice your hair is falling out as winter 2022 sets in? (Credit: Pixabay)

Avoid heat this winter

Curling irons, straighteners and hairdryers can all damage hair, so it’s good to put less pressure on your locks over winter – and a heat protection spray is essential.

Elsewhere, a scalp massage using hair oils can help to increase blood flow and strengthen hair follicles.

Your diet could also be playing a part in hair loss this winter.

Lean meat, fish, soy and other proteins promote hair growth, while an unhealthy diet lacking in essential nutrients can result in hair loss.

A deep conditioning mask will also work wonders on the hair’s outer layer, the one that makes it look healthy and shiny.

So treat your hair cuticles with a quality conditioner to stop hair drying out and becoming dull and lifeless.

How long does it last?

Seasonal hair loss tends to last two to three months.

If it lasts longer than this or you’re noticing more than around about 100 hairs a day, it could be time to book in with a trichologist for further investigations.

